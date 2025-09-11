1. The rules of the Dream have been rewritten:

The dream world can no longer contain numbers exceeding 6. You cannot possess more than 6 coins, your deck cannot hold more than 6 cards, your maximum HP cannot exceed 6, your armor cannot exceed 6... Everything is governed by the number 6. Experience a new adventure under these unprecedented constraints!

2. The structure of the new Dream World has transformed:

Now, you must navigate through successive layers of labyrinth-like dreams to reach the end. The world’s architecture has shifted—prepare for a journey through ever-evolving dreamscapes.

3. New Quests:

Each character has multiple quests awaiting your completion. Dive into story-driven challenges and unlock unique rewards as you explore the depths of the Dream.

4. Character Experience Adjustments:

Knight : Minor balance adjustments to refine combat flow.

Wizard: Significant gameplay adjustments to enhance strategic depth and spell synergy.



Step into the reimagined Dream World, where every choice is shaped by the number 6, labyrinthine layers test your resolve, and new adventures await at every turn!