Hey Weyrdlings!
We’re so happy you enjoyed the Goldfish Rush event a couple of weeks ago. This week, we’ve got a few fun updates and announcements to share with you!
1) Cat Awareness Feline Sale on Steam
Weyrdlets is taking part in a Steam sale dedicated to cats! You’ll find our game there, along with other ameowzing games featuring our feline friends. Here's the link to the sale: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/devcats/sale/catawarenessfelinesale2025
2) Oskar’s Cat Sale
Oskar is back with some cat (and Gyoza😽) themed goods! Drop by Oskar's if you’d like to grab some cute items while they're around!
3) Find a Kitty Quest
Berry needs your help! A new playground quest is live! Help Berry find their missing Gyoza and earn some rewards along the way.
4) A Mew Fish Appears!
Something new is swimming around in Cozy Cove. Can you guess? (it’s whiskered and loves water!) 🐱🐟
5) Purr-esent Time
Here’s a little gift for you! Redeem this code in-game:
PAWSOME
We hope you enjoy these cozy cat vibes, and as always, thank you for being such a wonderful part of our community! 💓
