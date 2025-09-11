Hey Weyrdlings!

We’re so happy you enjoyed the Goldfish Rush event a couple of weeks ago. This week, we’ve got a few fun updates and announcements to share with you!

1) Cat Awareness Feline Sale on Steam

Weyrdlets is taking part in a Steam sale dedicated to cats! You’ll find our game there, along with other ameowzing games featuring our feline friends. Here's the link to the sale: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/devcats/sale/catawarenessfelinesale2025

2) Oskar’s Cat Sale

Oskar is back with some cat (and Gyoza😽) themed goods! Drop by Oskar's if you’d like to grab some cute items while they're around!

3) Find a Kitty Quest

Berry needs your help! A new playground quest is live! Help Berry find their missing Gyoza and earn some rewards along the way.

4) A Mew Fish Appears!

Something new is swimming around in Cozy Cove. Can you guess? (it’s whiskered and loves water!) 🐱🐟

5) Purr-esent Time

Here’s a little gift for you! Redeem this code in-game:

PAWSOME

We hope you enjoy these cozy cat vibes, and as always, thank you for being such a wonderful part of our community! 💓