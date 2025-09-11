This is a foundational step for the game, and we’re excited to finally let you all jump in and try out the earliest version of gameplay. Here’s what’s new:



Core Survival Systems

- Health, Stamina, Food, and Water are now active (manage them wisely)

- Yes… you can now die (don’t worry, there's a spawn point you can craft)



Meet the Arogga

- Our very first monster is here!

- Get ready for some early placeholder combat encounters.



Early Crafting & Gathering

- Basic resource gathering is in.

- Low-level crafting recipes available to get you started.



Points of Interest (POIs)

- A few early world features to explore!



A Quick Reality Check

This is still very early game access. Think of it as the foundation we’ll be building everything else on. Systems are basic, balance is rough, and the Arogga might bite harder than intended...



But that’s where YOU come in! We want your feedback on these core systems—what feels good, what feels clunky, and what you’d love to see improved.



How You Can Help

- Jump in on update day and put the systems to the test.

- Share your feedback here on Discord—we’ll be watching closely. Take pictures, videos, and show us how you survive in Arcadia...

- Remember: every big feature to come builds off these basics, so your input now is super valuable!



Thanks for sticking with us—we can’t wait to see you face your first Arogga next week.



— Beyond The Vale Dev Team