* Fixed an issue where the level of monsters appearing in a monster defeat event would revert to 1 when the level of the monster exceeded 256.
# Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
* Fixed an issue where the level of monsters appearing in a monster defeat event would revert to 1 when the level of the monster exceeded 256.
# Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update