11 September 2025 Build 19939218 Edited 11 September 2025 – 09:19:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

* Fixed an issue where the level of monsters appearing in a monster defeat event would revert to 1 when the level of the monster exceeded 256.

# Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

Changed files in this update

