 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 THE FINALS Deadlock Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19939107 Edited 11 September 2025 – 15:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Information

1.200.302

September 11th, 2025

Changes

  • Fixed a major issue where selecting the Mouse & Keyboard “Double Thumb Buttons” and "Complex Thumb Buttons" control presets would prevent the player from moving their character.

  • Fixed the final tiers of the Battle Pass not being unlockable for players who had completed their Battle Pass prior to the release of Patch 3.

  • Reduced the total amount of Tokens needed to unlock the final Battle Pass tiers from 315 to 150.

    • Players who had spent Tokens on these tiers prior to the patch will be refunded the difference between the old and new required amount for each tier they had unlocked.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2138721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link