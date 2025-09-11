Patch Information
1.200.302
September 11th, 2025
Changes
Fixed a major issue where selecting the Mouse & Keyboard “Double Thumb Buttons” and "Complex Thumb Buttons" control presets would prevent the player from moving their character.
Fixed the final tiers of the Battle Pass not being unlockable for players who had completed their Battle Pass prior to the release of Patch 3.
Reduced the total amount of Tokens needed to unlock the final Battle Pass tiers from 315 to 150.
Players who had spent Tokens on these tiers prior to the patch will be refunded the difference between the old and new required amount for each tier they had unlocked.
Changed files in this update