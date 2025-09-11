0.51.0 - ArmyBox

Heeeey! Time for a new update!ArmyBox is now live on Steam! Check out the showcase gifs below.⚔️ Armies are now a meta object: favorite, select, and overview them! Captains now rally troops more effectively🌐 Thanks to our handsome translators, many languages are now at 100%! Others are still in progress and will be updated as they come🆗 Multi Switches: you can now toggle between different views for metas. For example, see individual people in religions or cultures, or switch to city and kingdom borders where those are official🦭 Seals can now evolve into Navy Seals!👻 Ghosts can now form spooky civilizations!🦄 Punkcorns are also here, and they’re loud👀 You can now toggle banner mode: full (like before) or minimal (banner only)🧮 More stats! Meta windows now show population breakdowns by subspecies, languages, cultures, etc📋 Unit tasks: the selected unit bar is now more polished, showing in real time what your unit is doing🖥️ Quickly select and view any meta object directly from gameplay - no need to open windows. You can also bind powers, units, groups, or meta objects to hotkeys with Ctrl+0-9.🐑 Species icons: a new minimap layer lets you see species from the zoomed-out view🫂 Multi-Units tab! You can now see all selected units in one place and easily switch between them📜 Past leaders/chiefs: not only dead kings, but all the other important dudes too!📖 Selection history added! Quickly return to whatever you just looked at with the back button📰 The patchlog window has been improved and now shows all past updates🐛 Many bugs have been slain… though some still crawl in the shadows[code]## 0.51.0 - ArmyBoxtranslations:- arabic 31% -> 100%- chinese traditional 31% -> 100%- chinese simplified 32% -> 100%- german 31% -> 100%- japanese 58% -> 100%- korean 31% -> 100%- polish 31% -> 100%- portuguese 32% -> 100%- brazilian portuguese 34% -> 100%- romanian 32% -> 100%- russian 49% -> 100%- turkish -> 100%- ukrainian 33% -> 100%- belarusian -> 74%- croatian 31% -> 47%- czech 32% -> 39%- danish -> 31%- dutch 31% -> 68%- filipino 30% -> 42%- finnish 31% -> 38%- french 35% -> 73%- greek -> 80%- hebrew -> 47%- hindi 31% -> 47%- hungarian 33% -> 45%- indonesian 44% -> 60%- italian 31% -> 94%- lithuanian -> 2%- norwegian -> 47%- persian 32% -> 39%- slovak 35% -> 44%- spanish 32% -> 92%- swedish -> 34%- thai 31% -> 40%- vietnamese 32% -> 54%added:- navy seals- punkcorns- ghosty ghosts- saving map will now remember zoom level and position when you save- multi toggle for zones! Now you can switch between showing kingdom meta, city meta, and fluid-unit meta. For alliances, kingdoms, cities, religions, cultures, languages, subspecies, clans, and families- you can now select meta objects from the map!- new power tabs for all meta objects. Where you can see quick info, quick favorite, and open meta tabs- [iOS] WorldBox folder is now also accessible from the local Files app! As well as iTunes sharing on PC/Mac. iPhone and iPad users can now access the save files folder on their phones and copy the maps out of it, or copy new maps into it. That means you can share your maps with other players, or play other maps in your game!- new border selection and hover effect- new patchlog layout inside the game- save/autosave buttons in quit (escape) menu (so you don't forget)- selecting multiple units will now show multi-selection UI at the bottom- [mobile] autorotation settings- [mobile] support for upside-down landscape/portrait- when changing the power bar size, a ghost power bar will appear- breakdowns by religion, culture, and language for all meta objects- new art for settings- skins for zombie versions of subspecies mutations- family list window is now split by sapient/non-sapient creatures- when you spawn a new unit near another unit of the same species, it will get the same culture/language/religion as well. This should result in less random meta creation during spawn- show if a leader died in past leaders/kings list- show if an actor/clan/religion/subspecies/city/language/culture died in the stats view next to their name- when changing any names, the names will glow now to remind you that you changed it- when names of units or metas are changed, their past names will be saved and visible in their respective windows - so you can keep track of how and when you changed them - or how they were changed- when changing city names, update their historic entries (such as "founded by") in religions, cultures, clans, languages, families, and books- when changing unit names, update their historic entries (such as "started by") in wars, alliances, religions, cultures, clans, languages, families, books, plots, items, and "past rulers" info of cities and kingdoms- when changing kingdom names, update their historic entries in wars, alliances, religions, cultures, clans, languages, families, books, and items- when changing subspecies names, update their historic entries in religions, cultures, clans, languages, and families- when changing culture, language, or religion names, update their historic entries in books- when changing clan names, update their historic entries in cultures, religions, languages, and books- keep track of city founders and show them in the city stats- keep track of army captains and show them in army stats- keep track of clan chiefs and show them in clan stats- show second founder of a family in the family window- [PC] when you hover over fluid/unit zones, they will now be outlined- graph y-axis is now colored- kill count added to all meta windows- added more sort options for some meta lists- biome tooltips now show which species they spawn and which traits can be given there- indicators for zone switches tooltip showing names/borders on/off- when selecting meta/unit, text on top will appear- meta pins will now show for units of selected meta- animation for meta pins falling down and appearing- nameplates now show if an object was favorited- when selecting multiple units, it will show the amount of selected units- new toggle for Species Icons. It will show icons on the mini map based on families- when you select a nameplate, it will be brought to the front and make a sound- when you select units, they will make a sound- when you select power buttons with units, they will make a sound- world log for wars started using the spite power- grin reaper traits for more meta objects- desert adaptation trait now gives immunity to slowness in desert and sand biomes- snow and permafrost tiles slow down units a bit- swamp adaptation trait now gives immunity to slowness in swamp biomes- permafrost adaptation trait now gives immunity to slowness in permafrost biomes and frozen tiles- kings will attempt to flee a city before it's taken over - but will they succeed?- new status - drowning. And visual effect for it- new status - handsome migrant- species now have their preferred colors. They will try to use them on creation for their meta objects if these colors are free- history system for when you select units/meta objects during gameplay. Use [escape] to go back, or the button on the left- corrosive loot rain will remove cursed items- [PC] shift + click hint on some banners to quickly open windows- [PC] [ctrl]+[1-9] now allows you to remember selected unit/kingdom/other meta objects. And [1-9] to switch between them- [PC] Hotkeys [C] and [Ctrl+C] to toggle multi toggles for zones- message for when new knowledge is discovered- [mobile] added tooltip size settings- drowning units would stop trying to attack enemies- burning feet to fire elementals- new happiness event for xenophobes when a city was destroyed- new happiness ( or rather sadness ) events when a city or capital has been lost or razed- autosave tooltips- inertia when moving camera- [PC] pressing right click in windows would go back to previous window/close them- yelling effect when units about to put out fireschanges:- walls can sustain more damage now- sapient animal species with uplifted trait still have a chance to be evolved further with a monolith- monolith has a small chance to evolve already evolved bipedal creatures further- permafrost tiles changed- tumor power would spawn both - humanoid and animal form- tumor would be unlocked- book limits per building lowered. 10->5 for library. 5-> for hall- default amount of speed genes for most civilization species has been increased- taxonomy in subspecies is now a separate element- bees and flies now have population minimum as default- world law entanglewood slows units from 50% changed to 20%- bomberman and pyromaniac traits changed from skill group to chaos. And won't be given to soldiers when they train with dummies- lowered pyromaniac trait rate- adjusted plots that start wars to happen more often- better logic for captains to wait for their units before moving out- army moving out can't be canceled now by breeding desire or socializing- aliens now have strong-minded trait by default- zombie candy men, zombie crystal golems, and zombie dragons lose their strong-mindedness- moved population counter to the left in breakdown elements- prevent warriors from doing random actions when they have an attack order- adding/removing any random trait won't restore the unit's health, mana, and stamina any longer unless they affect health, mana, or stamina positively/negatively- higher chance of smarter warriors trying to reach danger zones that are closer to them inside their city- shattered kingdom events will prioritize clan members that already live in the cities, when picking kings of the new kingdoms- unified kill counter icon across UI- unified dead counter icon across UI- unified sort order in some meta lists- grin reaper trait moved into Fate trait group- removed grin reaper world law- changed nameplate art for alliances- forbidden messages will show even after unlocking them with new sacrifices- corrosive rain will also destroy eternal and favorite items- children created via Metamorph Reproduction now inherit their parent's meta objects- highlight favorites only option resets on launch now- updated some old descriptions- removed honey from beehive when spawned- flower buds will drop herbs now- border bucket power won't go over other cities/kingdoms. For that, use border brush- when you steal with a possessed unit, the unit will always try to steal equipment as well, even without related traits- meta switcher names under windows are now colored- fluid/unit borders mode fade-out effect is more fluid- fluid/unit borders mode now uses only one color- fluid/unit borders mode for subspecies and families is more transparent if they have a small number of units- back button in power bar moved to top to free up more space to see more powers and elements (for example, of selected unit and meta objects) in portrait view on mobile devices- some colors have been adjusted to be more consistent in banners- chosen one won't appear with mutant box- when a unit is inside a boat, in its UI avatar the unit will be standing on a wooden board now- unconscious crocodile won't rotate- some units and mutations no longer cast shadows- adjusted some shadow sizes per unit- icon for writing a book now has a pen- new icon for burning feet trait- some achievement checks will be triggered more often- some achievement checks also trigger when you select meta objects with new tools- acid blobs/gentlemen buildings are now acid-proof- immortal/energized won't be given to units from lightning caused by rites or spells- rabbits now have shorter gestation period- various balancing for resource drops for units- renamed diplomacy world law- babies now weigh less than adults- rude skulls now have more traits- plague doctor staff now has cure spell- removed teleport spell from chosen one trait- "Clouds of Life" world law will prevent cloud spawn from gaia's blood and gaia's roots- eraser won't kill units that spawn after an erased unit's death on the same holding action- alliances now get renown from wars- creatures that go through metamorphosis will get the metamorph trait- "May I Interrupt" should only trigger with player-caused (big) lightning- lowered wait timer before sleeping for sleeping task- units can now be unlocked during selection (without opening window)- plot name adjustments- handsome migrants won't join a village if it doesn't have enough food- polished dunglords' heads- loot rain - can select multiple item types for add/remove. If multiple types are selected, then a random one will be added to a unit now- how far units get knocked back now doesn't depend on speed- blood rain won't heal foes- healing aura won't heal foes- polished grin reaper visual effect- unlucky trait would make unit stumble, instead of having chance for meteorite to fall on them- summoned clouds via plot has ~60 seconds lifespan- burning feet trait would trigger only if unit is fighting or in the mood- made auto-save lists a bit nicer and behave more like other lists- a few more neutron decisions ( like sleeping, reproduction, warrior training ) will now only be attempted when the current city is safe- city loyalty now updated based on an interval, and not based on when we're looking it up- city destruction now updated based on an interval, and not based on the city being conquered- increased random entropy in general, as it could lead to repetitive onomastics results that seemed to imply as if random wasn't working- city leader icon will show now happiness based on leader, and not the city statusfixed:- health bars had wrong pivot animation- scrollbar inertia not working in selected unit UI- empty space in some power tabs on mobile- infertile trait didn't work- piranhas civilization was missing fins- scorpions being herbivores- some tasks showed ??? instead of their name- previous rulers info showed very old rulers still ruling- previous rulers in cities were shown with red color instead of the city's correct color- during the age of despair, babies of cold ones kept turning into... babies of cold ones - indefinitely- graphs did not show values below 0 (like loyalty)- rare crash in war list- army commander sometimes forgot that he was supposed to lead army to glory- spawners will respect subspecies population limits- fixed some nameplates randomly disappearing / appearing- trait rain did not restore full health, mana, and stamina when adding a trait that affected health, mana, or stamina- time button not shown on mobile sometimes after using "follow"- rite of rebellion can cause enemy capital to rebel if by the end of the plot it becomes one- rite of infernal wrath and infernal rot are unobtainable- mush units being weak/slow and not being able to use items- broken bows, etc. could result in units trying to fire zero projectiles when items are broken- status effects "taking roots" and "uprooting" can be cured (and removed) by magic- subspecies trait mythril form lied and didn't actually create mythril on death- deathbound clan trait killed chief instead of unit who betrayed him- blood pact removing chief instead of betrayer- same unit being chief in multiple clans- finesse item modifier not giving stats- kingdom opinion of each other "far lands" worked as opposite- expansionist culture trait claiming ocean and mountain zones- frozen summits immune to earthquakes- antimatter bomb removes top tiles/biomes when Gaia's covenant is on- English - some inconsistent capitalization in trait/law/achievement names- English - some typos- baby can inherit phenotype of other subspecies even if its subspecies doesn't allow it- ruined evil towers, golden brains, computers, eggs, and brains stop being ruins on reload- units rarely drink from wells- units rarely repair equipment- bushes are loaded with berries already grown- hives loaded with honey already ready- rare soft crash when stealing item in possession mode from ranged to melee and attacking right away- leather doesn't drop- dragon only drops bones. Should be bones + meat + dragon scales- if an abandoned village takes up the whole world, it won't decay- negative children counter. Cloned units don't increase but do decrease the children stat- magnet and UFO being weird- population stat for saved previews is not counted correctly- hitting god finger with lightning didn't speed it up- plots explorer achievement not triggering correctly- border stealing still happening with world law being off- save previews showing wrong preview- [PC] using ctrl+wasd to move through buttons when dragon is selected being weird- heads in UI avatars and units in gameplay sometimes being different- army banner near unit and map icon using different colors sometimes- vegetation is removed on frozen tiles after loading world- egg status not removed after oviparity is removed from subspecies- units swim in avatar when inside boat- rogue pixel in poison immunity sprite- shadows for crocodile- holding down the kick button stops the camera from tracking possessed units- some saves can't be loaded if living trees were used in the save. Now they will load- colored eggs are not in-game colored- poop isn't destroyed by lava- big boat icons on mini map rendered twice- eternal Lava and Gaia's Covenant world laws don't prevent lava hit by rain drops from cooling- the sharpness modifier will not stack its critical chance stat- ascension plot using same subspecies in following ascensions- optimizations for nameplate rendering and unit logic- optimizations for history window when there are a lot of entries- energy preserver trait prevents spending nutrition fully- vegetative reproduction description- wall of evil and ancient walls having same color on mini map- families and subspecies zones highlight during opened windows- acid blobs missing diet trait- reproduction trait for flies- onomastics is not equally using name sets with fences in them- grey goo 1 tiles sometimes take longer to disappear- delete key won't switch to eraser and kill selected units at the same time anymore- repeated Sentences language trait allows subspecies to go over their population limit- Fire Proof and Heat Resistance traits don't protect against lava damage- units that have parthenogenesis reproduce instantly, without pregnancy status- wrong icon for grow plants world law- starving effect not removing after eating right away- using loot rain after you used mods could crash the game- units go through walls sometimes when two lands are not fully blocked- units can get out of "wall prisons" at sonic speeds- when unit drowned, it rotated like on ground- when making a new kingdom, the founder should stop being a warrior- when unit becomes a king, it should stop being a warrior- shattered kingdom was shuffling kings and leaders into wrong cities and kingdoms sometimes, ending up with weird situations- corrupted brains attack other buildings- boat not destroyed when knocked over mountains- growing wheat wasn't updated on minimap- fire elementals will spawn as eggs from the age of sun, instead of adult stage- natural clouds avoid spawning on top of the map- [PC] WorldBox minimizes when trying to take screenshots or start a recording while the game is in full screen- some war tooltip soft-crashes- could not use scrollwheel to scroll autosaves list- plots, city-related neurons, capture actions and other important decisions could happen while units were moving between cities/kingdoms/etc, or when a meta just had a city/kingdom move to another. So a unit that already moved somewhere else would still be affected by the current action. Instead the plots, etc will run at the next possible moment- moving to your lovers city could have happened after the lover died and/or city was destroyed- finding lover neuron could still run although unit already had a lover in the meantime ( picked by somebody else )- saved worlds that had living plants or houses could crash the game and would load an empty world- a single-thread random number generator was running during multi-thread- some history books having wrong name- babies from parents of different subspecies, where one parent is sapient and the other is not, result in non-sapient offspring joining cities/kingdoms- babies from parents of different subspecies, where one parent is sapient and the other is not, can sometimes inherit culture, language, or religion when they shouldn’t be able to- abandoned villages sometimes stop shrinking after loading- improved logic for units fighting with fire- statuses from dead creatures could be reincarnated with new creatures ( or on load )[/code]