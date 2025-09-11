Hello everyone!

In this small update, we continue to expand linguistic horizons, fix bugs, and improve Deathless. You can read the full list of changes below.



In Settings, you can disable the introduction video when launching the game.

The game is available in Japanese.

Bottomless Pot Relic. Fixed a bug which allowed adding the same card to the deck several times. Fixed a pop-up hint text which appeared when hovering over a locked favor in Feats of Glory.

Fixed an issue that caused text to overlap UI in the main menu.

Fixed the display of quotes in the Russian localization.

In Bestiary, character’s name is now centered correctly.

In Settings, hints for options no longer disappear when opening a dropdown list.

Difficulty is now displaying correctly in the lower right corner when changing localization during the journey.

When a player decides to forfeit, Health and Gold are now correctly placed and displaying correct data on the journey log screen.

Fixed a bug which caused the game to freeze during the Herbalist event if the player had 6 consumables.