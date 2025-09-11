 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19939064 Edited 11 September 2025 – 10:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 2.31 for Cyberpunk 2077 is now live!

This update includes an AutoDrive upgrade and Photo Mode adjustments. It also addresses common issues encountered by players. For details, check the full list of changes below:

Vehicles

  • Updated AutoDrive. When driving to a selected point, the vehicle now drives smoothly, overtakes blocking vehicles and no longer stops at traffic lights. Free Roam mode has also been upgraded to follow traffic rules and navigate the city more reliably.

  • Fixed an issue where Johnny always spawned in the passenger seat when using the Delamain Cab service.

  • Fixed an issue where applying CrystalCoat to the Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru caused its wheels to flash in different colors.

Photo Mode

  • Most of the new poses introduced in Update 2.3 now work with any gender.

  • Disabled NPC collision, which will make it easier to position NPCs on top of other objects with collision (e.g. on car hoods).

  • Fixed an issue where some of the poses didn't work for Royce.

Quests & Open World

  • Freedom - Fixed the journal entry that appears when the player chooses not to steal the Rayfield Caliburn "Mordred."

  • Motorbreath - Fixed an issue where, after V fails to pursue and stop Semimaru and receives a text from River saying he'll contact V soon, the follow-up message never arrives.

  • Motorbreath - Fixed an issue where the Yaiba Semimaru could flip over during the chase, preventing the player from entering it.

  • Motorbreath - It's no longer possible to trigger the quest if River died during The Hunt.

  • Motorbreath - Players can now acquire the Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru through AUTOFIXER even if they failed The Hunt, which normally unlocks the side quest where the vehicle is obtained.

  • Nitro (Youth Energy) - Fixed a game crash that could occur in certain circumstances after leaving the Yaiba showroom event.

  • Nitro (Youth Energy) - Fixed an issue where the proxy interface UI in the Yaiba showroom is cut off when the "Larger HUD Elements" setting is enabled.

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed several localization and lipsync issues in various languages.

  • Added a toggle to disable vignette. It can be found in Settings → Graphics → Basic.

  • Fixed an issue on PC and Mac where Ray-Traced Reflections might not display correctly when enabled under certain conditions.

  • Fixed several issues with displaying text messages from Delamain.

  • Various fixes for fluff vendors.

PC-specific

  • Fixed an issue where NVIDIA Reflex could be disabled while DLSS Frame Generation was enabled, causing the screen to turn pink.

  • Fixed an issue where Path Tracing didn't activate properly in certain scenarios.

Mac-specific

  • Fixed an issue where changing graphics presets on Mac set Screen Space Reflections to a higher setting compared to the equivalent presets on PC.

  • Fixed an issue causing a permanent white screen when Frame Generation is enabled while entering the braindance in The Information.

  • Selecting "Defaults" in Video Settings no longer turns HDR Mode off.

  • Fixed an issue where setting the MetalFX DRS Maximum Resolution above the value applied by the “For this Mac” preset could cause visual artifacts.

  • Fixed the inverted behavior of the "Mute Game in Background" toggle in Settings.

  • Removed the outdated "(Requires Game Restart)" disclaimer from the mouseover description of the "Disable Spatial Audio" setting.

  • Fixed an issue on the App Store version that caused the game to become stuck on the “Press Space to continue” breaching screen.

  • Various stability and performance optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Windows Cyberpunk 2077 Content Depot 1091501
  • Loading history…
Windows Polish Cyberpunk 2077 Speech PL Depot 1091502
  • Loading history…
Windows Russian Cyberpunk 2077 Speech RU Depot 1091503
  • Loading history…
Windows French Cyberpunk 2077 Speech FR Depot 1091504
  • Loading history…
Windows Italian Cyberpunk 2077 Speech IT Depot 1091505
  • Loading history…
Windows German Cyberpunk 2077 Speech DE Depot 1091506
  • Loading history…
Windows Spanish - Spain Cyberpunk 2077 Speech ES Depot 1091507
  • Loading history…
Windows Japanese Cyberpunk 2077 Speech JP Depot 1091508
  • Loading history…
Windows Simplified Chinese Cyberpunk 2077 Speech ZH Depot 1091509
  • Loading history…
Windows Korean Cyberpunk 2077 Speech KO Depot 1460470
  • Loading history…
Windows Portuguese - Brazil Cyberpunk 2077 Speech BRPT Depot 1460471
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1460472
  • Loading history…
macOS Polish Depot 1460473
  • Loading history…
macOS Russian Depot 1460474
  • Loading history…
macOS French Depot 1460475
  • Loading history…
macOS Italian Depot 1460476
  • Loading history…
macOS German Depot 1460477
  • Loading history…
macOS Spanish - Spain Depot 1460478
  • Loading history…
macOS Japanese Depot 1460479
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 2060310 Cyberpunk 2077 Test (2060310) Depot Depot 2060310
  • Loading history…
macOS Simplified Chinese Depot 2060311
  • Loading history…
macOS Korean Depot 2060312
  • Loading history…
macOS Portuguese - Brazil Depot 2060313
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2060314
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link