Patch 2.31 for Cyberpunk 2077 is now live!

This update includes an AutoDrive upgrade and Photo Mode adjustments. It also addresses common issues encountered by players. For details, check the full list of changes below:

Fixed an issue where applying CrystalCoat to the Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru caused its wheels to flash in different colors.

Fixed an issue where Johnny always spawned in the passenger seat when using the Delamain Cab service.

Updated AutoDrive. When driving to a selected point, the vehicle now drives smoothly, overtakes blocking vehicles and no longer stops at traffic lights. Free Roam mode has also been upgraded to follow traffic rules and navigate the city more reliably.

Fixed an issue where some of the poses didn't work for Royce.

Disabled NPC collision, which will make it easier to position NPCs on top of other objects with collision (e.g. on car hoods).

Most of the new poses introduced in Update 2.3 now work with any gender.

Freedom - Fixed the journal entry that appears when the player chooses not to steal the Rayfield Caliburn "Mordred."

Motorbreath - Fixed an issue where, after V fails to pursue and stop Semimaru and receives a text from River saying he'll contact V soon, the follow-up message never arrives.

Motorbreath - Fixed an issue where the Yaiba Semimaru could flip over during the chase, preventing the player from entering it.

Motorbreath - It's no longer possible to trigger the quest if River died during The Hunt.

Motorbreath - Players can now acquire the Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru through AUTOFIXER even if they failed The Hunt, which normally unlocks the side quest where the vehicle is obtained.

Nitro (Youth Energy) - Fixed a game crash that could occur in certain circumstances after leaving the Yaiba showroom event.