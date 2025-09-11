 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19939002 Edited 11 September 2025 – 09:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hiii! I've been implementing the language system and fixing a few bugs discovered during testing.

--------------------------- CHANGE LOG -------------------------

- Language system implemented. For now it include Spanish and English.

- 3 Font types to be able to change it, pixelart fonts can be difficult sometimes to read, so now are pixelart, standard and dyslexic type font.

- Fixed a lot of description errors.

- Font variants. Now are available 3 different types of fonts to select in accessibility.

- Fix game settings on load, game and combat velocity weren't saved correctly.

- Fix error with the top scrollbar using keyboard.

- Fix on rotating system that generates a hardlock
if the player uses rotating at x4 velocity.

- Save data has been replaced. I needed to update it because of all the changes and the menu implementation in the Lobby. Also because I would like to recieve
feedback about the new tutorial.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks you all! I will keep updating.

