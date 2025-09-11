Hiii! I've been implementing the language system and fixing a few bugs discovered during testing.
--------------------------- CHANGE LOG -------------------------
- Language system implemented. For now it include Spanish and English.
- 3 Font types to be able to change it, pixelart fonts can be difficult sometimes to read, so now are pixelart, standard and dyslexic type font.
- Fixed a lot of description errors.
- Font variants. Now are available 3 different types of fonts to select in accessibility.
- Fix game settings on load, game and combat velocity weren't saved correctly.
- Fix error with the top scrollbar using keyboard.
- Fix on rotating system that generates a hardlock
if the player uses rotating at x4 velocity.
- Save data has been replaced. I needed to update it because of all the changes and the menu implementation in the Lobby. Also because I would like to recieve
feedback about the new tutorial.
------------------------------------------------------------------
Thanks you all! I will keep updating.
Make your Move - Patch Alpha 0.1.10 - Language system
