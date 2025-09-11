Hiii! I've been implementing the language system and fixing a few bugs discovered during testing.



--------------------------- CHANGE LOG -------------------------



- Language system implemented. For now it include Spanish and English.



- 3 Font types to be able to change it, pixelart fonts can be difficult sometimes to read, so now are pixelart, standard and dyslexic type font.



- Fixed a lot of description errors.



- Font variants. Now are available 3 different types of fonts to select in accessibility.



- Fix game settings on load, game and combat velocity weren't saved correctly.



- Fix error with the top scrollbar using keyboard.



- Fix on rotating system that generates a hardlock

if the player uses rotating at x4 velocity.



- Save data has been replaced. I needed to update it because of all the changes and the menu implementation in the Lobby. Also because I would like to recieve

feedback about the new tutorial.



------------------------------------------------------------------



Thanks you all! I will keep updating.