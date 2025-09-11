​Hello Space Marines

A hotfix has just been pushed on every platform. Following your feedback, we increased the amount of Accolades rewarded for daily Stratagems. Also, the bug causing the Trygon to disappear in this week’s stratagem has been fixed, among other fixes.

Read the complete patch notes below:

PATCH NOTES

GAMEPLAY AND BALANCING TWEAKS

Melee (PvE only)

Power Axe:

Slash Momentum and Discharge perks places are switched.

Whirlwind attacks are widened and damage is increased by 50%.

Power Step attack damage is increased by 66%.

Slash Momentum perk description is showing correct numbers now.

Combat Knife:

Heroic Combat Knife version “Power Gladius” bonus damage for perfect dodge increased to 120%.

Note that description is still incorrect, the bonus damage affects all attacks, not light attacks only.

Bulwark:

Shield Rush attack can no longer stun lock Terminus enemies.

Stratagems

Increased rewards for daily Normal and Hard Stratagems to 10 and 15 respectively.

Suboptimal State Battlefield Condition HP penalty is reduced from 75% to 66%.

PvP

Multi-Melta:

The interval between shots is now enforced when transitioning to the standing position.

Additionally, the rate of fire from hip fire has been increased from 35 to 50 rounds-per-minute.

CUSTOMISATION

Lots of minor customisation fixes.

Mark VIII Errant Helmet without decorations is now available for purchase. (Mark VII without decorations will be available later as well).

Ultramarines Champion Armour Parts are now correctly locked by the Ultramarines Champion Pack DLC.

LEVELS

Operation Vortex: Armoury Data is correctly rewarded for killing the Vortex Beast.

GENERAL FIXES

Fixed a bug causing the Trygon Prime to leave the boss arena to attack Cadians in Stratagem mode.

Fixed a bug with the Emperor's Vengeance perk (Tactical) not restoring Melta Charges for Heroic Bolt Rifle version (Combi-Melta).

Fixed: Stratagems didn't work when offline.

Fixed a rare issue in Helbrute Onslaught game mode causing a black screen after selecting a class.

Minor localization fixes.

Lots of minor bug fixes.

TECH

Crash fixes and general stability improvements.

KNOWN ISSUES