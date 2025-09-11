Update installed
Update notes via Steam Community
A new Battle Pass has been added — it continues the theme of Mercenary Scar.
Main rewards: AK-103 assault rifle and Sig Sauer M17 pistol.
Battle Pass points are now awarded for artifact pickup:
Zap A — 5000 points
Conductor A — 3000 points
Mischief A — 1500 points
Vesuvius A — 3000 points
Artifact groups:
Group A — 50 points
Group B — 200 points
Group Y — 400 points
Additional changes:
Adjusted FN-2000 damage balance.
Corrected some prices for the NPC Mysterious Huckster.
Removed the ability to use the Adrenaline Bar on a target.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows AnomalyZone Content Depot 1157251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update