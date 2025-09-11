A new Battle Pass has been added — it continues the theme of Mercenary Scar.Main rewards: AK-103 assault rifle and Sig Sauer M17 pistol.Battle Pass points are now awarded for artifact pickup:Zap A — 5000 pointsConductor A — 3000 pointsMischief A — 1500 pointsVesuvius A — 3000 pointsArtifact groups:Group A — 50 pointsGroup B — 200 pointsGroup Y — 400 pointsAdditional changes:Adjusted FN-2000 damage balance.Corrected some prices for the NPC Mysterious Huckster.Removed the ability to use the Adrenaline Bar on a target.