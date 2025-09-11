 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19938961 Edited 11 September 2025 – 12:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


A new Battle Pass has been added — it continues the theme of Mercenary Scar.
Main rewards: AK-103 assault rifle and Sig Sauer M17 pistol.

Battle Pass points are now awarded for artifact pickup:

Zap A — 5000 points
Conductor A — 3000 points
Mischief A — 1500 points
Vesuvius A — 3000 points

Artifact groups:

Group A — 50 points
Group B — 200 points
Group Y — 400 points

Additional changes:

Adjusted FN-2000 damage balance.
Corrected some prices for the NPC Mysterious Huckster.
Removed the ability to use the Adrenaline Bar on a target.

Changed files in this update

Windows AnomalyZone Content Depot 1157251
