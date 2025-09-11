Hey there!



Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with the last platform in the Gong puzzle area.

Fixed an issue where the game would not load the latest save in the second part of the city area.

Fixed an issue where Kario would not appear in the first dialogue with Haruki.

Fixed the incorrect speaker in the final library dialogue.

Fixed an issue with overlapping text occurring in the security room note.

Removed slopes that allowed players to skip the main city puzzles.

Corrected the hints for the stairs.

Made the backdoor of the swimming pool more obvious for players to find.