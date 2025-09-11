 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19938910 Edited 11 September 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there!

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with the last platform in the Gong puzzle area.

  • Fixed an issue where the game would not load the latest save in the second part of the city area.

  • Fixed an issue where Kario would not appear in the first dialogue with Haruki.

  • Fixed the incorrect speaker in the final library dialogue.

  • Fixed an issue with overlapping text occurring in the security room note.

  • Removed slopes that allowed players to skip the main city puzzles.

  • Corrected the hints for the stairs.

  • Made the backdoor of the swimming pool more obvious for players to find.

  • Fixed an issue with the Jinsei achievement.

Known Issues (We’re Working On):

  • Long loading and saving times.

  • The game "forgets" about having melee equipped (occurs only after restarting the level).

  • Minor character model bugs during the library dialogue.

Closing:

Thanks for your feedback. See you in the next patch!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3088671
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3088672
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3088674
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link