Major 11 September 2025 Build 19938877
Update notes via Steam Community

🌸 Glitter, Stripping & FPS Boost – Kawaii Patch!

The backstage secrets are out — and they’re faster than ever:

  • 💖 AMD SDK for UE 5.6 – No more frame-dropping panties. Radeon runs smooth.

  • 🎛️ Auto GPU Detection – Detects your GPU and sets the perfect strip-to-FPS ratio.

  • Benchmarks:

    • AMD Radeon RX 7600 → ~40–50 FPS standard, up to 80–90 FPS tuned.

    • NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti → ~60–70 FPS standard, up to 110–120 FPS tuned.

  • Performance Tip – Install on M.2 or SSD. On HDDs, even the cutest strip show turns laggy.

🌸 Backstage lust now sparkles smoother than ever. Ready to reveal all at 120 FPS?

