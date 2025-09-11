🌸 Glitter, Stripping & FPS Boost – Kawaii Patch!

The backstage secrets are out — and they’re faster than ever:

💖 AMD SDK for UE 5.6 – No more frame-dropping panties. Radeon runs smooth.

🎛️ Auto GPU Detection – Detects your GPU and sets the perfect strip-to-FPS ratio.

✨ Benchmarks: AMD Radeon RX 7600 → ~40–50 FPS standard, up to 80–90 FPS tuned. NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti → ~60–70 FPS standard, up to 110–120 FPS tuned.

⚡ Performance Tip – Install on M.2 or SSD. On HDDs, even the cutest strip show turns laggy.

🌸 Backstage lust now sparkles smoother than ever. Ready to reveal all at 120 FPS?