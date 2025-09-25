We've also included a number of bug fixes that we hope will improve the experience for players. The full details of everything included in this 1.1.0 update are listed below.
New Boss
Grausam RT: Ω has been added as a new boss enemy.
"Battle Grausam RT: Ω" will be added to the battle simulator at the base.
Additions and adjustments
- Added an option that enables the adjustment of Camera Acceleration and Camera Inertia degree.
- Changed the Horizontal and Vertical Camera Sensitivity settings so that they can be adjusted separately.
- In the early mission "The Bout with Ash," weapons can now be obtained inside the Coliseum.
- Adjusted the number of wreckages displayed, as well as communication frequency, to improve online loading times.
- Adjusted container positions in missions such as "Subject: Job offer! Heavy lifting."
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the behavior of Rebellion in Teos Omos Desert.
- Fixed an issue that falsely displays "EULA Violation" when displaying a network error.
- Fixed an issue where some event scenes could not load models in time
- Fixed an issue where some supply bases became unusable.
- Fixed an issue where battle music would not stop playing.
- Fixed an issue where showing Grausam's whole body on the screen led to a processing lag.
- Fixed an issue where approaching the All-Seeing One didn't start the battle in multiplayer.
- Fixed other minor bugs.
Changed files in this update