New Boss

Additions and adjustments

Added an option that enables the adjustment of Camera Acceleration and Camera Inertia degree.



Changed the Horizontal and Vertical Camera Sensitivity settings so that they can be adjusted separately.



In the early mission "The Bout with Ash," weapons can now be obtained inside the Coliseum.



Adjusted the number of wreckages displayed, as well as communication frequency, to improve online loading times.



Adjusted container positions in missions such as "Subject: Job offer! Heavy lifting."



Bug Fixes

Fixed the behavior of Rebellion in Teos Omos Desert.



Fixed an issue that falsely displays "EULA Violation" when displaying a network error.



Fixed an issue where some event scenes could not load models in time



Fixed an issue where some supply bases became unusable.



Fixed an issue where battle music would not stop playing.



Fixed an issue where showing Grausam's whole body on the screen led to a processing lag.



Fixed an issue where approaching the All-Seeing One didn't start the battle in multiplayer.



Fixed other minor bugs.



Alongside the first major patch for, we’ve moved up the release of Grausam RT: Ω from the original Oct. 2 date. The free “Iris Outfit” DLC is still planned for release on Oct. 2, and we’ve included an updated roadmap graphic showing off all the elements still to come.We've also included a number of bug fixes that we hope will improve the experience for players. The full details of everything included in this 1.1.0 update are listed below.Grausam RT: Ω has been added as a new boss enemy."Battle Grausam RT: Ω" will be added to the battle simulator at the base.