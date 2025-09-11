 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19938792 Edited 11 September 2025 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • reworked blocking damage calc. instead of mitigating full damage, it now halves the incoming damage, applies defense mitigation, then has a min damage taken of 0 (vs. 1 on most other calcs). triggering blocking also means not triggering crit

  • implemented potion poisoning. hp potions have a 1x accumulation rate and mp potions have a 1.5x rate. the accumulation rate is reduced by poison res with some non-100% efficiency. belt items now also commonly have a 0.6x potion cooldown modifier

  • auto attacks (melee and ranged) can now have mp regen recovery set to instant by progressing the combat mastery node and the ranger root node

  • added a unique bow, cheat code "rainmaker"

UI

  • buff ui rework: hud player, mob, and boss buff bars now shows icons, progress (time remaining), and stack numbers

Dungeon

  • stone wall 3rd floor rooms reworked, including a proper boss room layout

Improvements and Fixes

  • improved spell timing consistency. ticks now measure exactly between spell cast and end points, making effects like dashes always travel the same distance

  • handled regressions due to spell timing migration. some spells may still be slightly broken — for example, raise (summon) could tick multiple times and summon extra mobs

  • fixed melee mobs not stopping chase even when they could already attack

  • fixed ui opened by world interaction closing themselves too eagerly

  • fixed a noticeable lag spike caused by inefficiency in the character stats ui. turned out to be just a typo (also didn’t help that the stats ui preloads on game start...)

Planned for Next Patch

  • knight summoner dungeon boss

  • dungeon proper ending (level next dungeon ticket drops)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3782811
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3782812
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link