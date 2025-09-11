Gameplay
reworked blocking damage calc. instead of mitigating full damage, it now halves the incoming damage, applies defense mitigation, then has a min damage taken of 0 (vs. 1 on most other calcs). triggering blocking also means not triggering crit
implemented potion poisoning. hp potions have a 1x accumulation rate and mp potions have a 1.5x rate. the accumulation rate is reduced by poison res with some non-100% efficiency. belt items now also commonly have a 0.6x potion cooldown modifier
auto attacks (melee and ranged) can now have mp regen recovery set to instant by progressing the combat mastery node and the ranger root node
added a unique bow, cheat code "rainmaker"
UI
buff ui rework: hud player, mob, and boss buff bars now shows icons, progress (time remaining), and stack numbers
Dungeon
stone wall 3rd floor rooms reworked, including a proper boss room layout
Improvements and Fixes
improved spell timing consistency. ticks now measure exactly between spell cast and end points, making effects like dashes always travel the same distance
handled regressions due to spell timing migration. some spells may still be slightly broken — for example, raise (summon) could tick multiple times and summon extra mobs
fixed melee mobs not stopping chase even when they could already attack
fixed ui opened by world interaction closing themselves too eagerly
fixed a noticeable lag spike caused by inefficiency in the character stats ui. turned out to be just a typo (also didn’t help that the stats ui preloads on game start...)
Planned for Next Patch
knight summoner dungeon boss
dungeon proper ending (level next dungeon ticket drops)
Changed files in this update