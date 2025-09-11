auto attacks (melee and ranged) can now have mp regen recovery set to instant by progressing the combat mastery node and the ranger root node

implemented potion poisoning. hp potions have a 1x accumulation rate and mp potions have a 1.5x rate. the accumulation rate is reduced by poison res with some non-100% efficiency. belt items now also commonly have a 0.6x potion cooldown modifier

reworked blocking damage calc. instead of mitigating full damage, it now halves the incoming damage, applies defense mitigation, then has a min damage taken of 0 (vs. 1 on most other calcs). triggering blocking also means not triggering crit

buff ui rework: hud player, mob, and boss buff bars now shows icons, progress (time remaining), and stack numbers

improved spell timing consistency. ticks now measure exactly between spell cast and end points, making effects like dashes always travel the same distance

handled regressions due to spell timing migration. some spells may still be slightly broken — for example, raise (summon) could tick multiple times and summon extra mobs

fixed melee mobs not stopping chase even when they could already attack

fixed ui opened by world interaction closing themselves too eagerly