0.93.17 Hotfix is now live on Steam! Below is the detailed changelist:

This should mark the last hotfix for the 'Pastoral Waves' update. If you still encounter any serious issues after this patch, please let us know! In the meantime, the team is cooking up a special update and will share more details soon!

BUG Fixes

Fixed an issue where new recipes were not unlocked after crafting Large Casks, Large Pickling Jars, Electric Dehydrators, and Aging Racks in batches

Fixed an issue where the placement availability of fish tank accessories was incorrectly determined after closing the fish tank UI while an accessory item was selected.

Fixed an issue where clicking on building health prompts could cause the construction confirmation click to fail.

Fixed an issue with incorrect text display in the encyclopedia.

Fixed an issue where using shortcuts (such as the spacebar) in the device panel to jump to the tech tree would automatically unlock nodes.

Fixed an issue where full-screen UI was not fully displayed at certain resolutions.

Fixed an issue where the support frames of buildings that had been moved using the Construction Controller would display incorrectly after entering or exiting a room.

Fixed some issues with the word filter

Optimizations

Improved the user experience of the Construction Controller when used indoors.

Report BUGs & Share Your Feedback

If you have encountered issues while playing or would like to share your feedback, please feel free to report it via our QA email at qa@logoi.net. Alternatively, you could also report it through our Early Access Report Form or join Doloc Town official Discord community and report it there.

Follow us on Social Media & Community:

Discord

Twitter

Instagram

Subreddit