Major 11 September 2025 Build 19938738 Edited 11 September 2025 – 08:32:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🍷 Lust & Power – Roman Performance Patch!

The empire grows stronger:

  • 🏛️ AMD SDK for UE 5.6 – Rome finally welcomes Radeon into its decadent orgies.

  • 🎛️ Auto GPU Detection – The game scans your GPU and applies balanced lust-to-FPS settings automatically.

  • ⚔️ Benchmarks:

    • AMD Radeon RX 7600 → ~40–50 FPS default, up to 80–90 FPS tuned.

    • NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti → ~60–70 FPS default, up to 110–120 FPS tuned.

  • Performance Tip – Rome wasn’t built on HDDs. Install the game on M.2 or SSD for true glory.

🍇 Roman debauchery now runs smoother, faster, and hotter. Ave Lust!

