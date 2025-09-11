🍷 Lust & Power – Roman Performance Patch!
The empire grows stronger:
🏛️ AMD SDK for UE 5.6 – Rome finally welcomes Radeon into its decadent orgies.
🎛️ Auto GPU Detection – The game scans your GPU and applies balanced lust-to-FPS settings automatically.
⚔️ Benchmarks:
AMD Radeon RX 7600 → ~40–50 FPS default, up to 80–90 FPS tuned.
NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti → ~60–70 FPS default, up to 110–120 FPS tuned.
⚡ Performance Tip – Rome wasn’t built on HDDs. Install the game on M.2 or SSD for true glory.
🍇 Roman debauchery now runs smoother, faster, and hotter. Ave Lust!
Changed files in this update