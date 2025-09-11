New balancing for hat/steps:
- Trapper Hat: 100
- Straw Hat: 1.000
- Robin Hood Hat: 5.000
- Peaky Blinders Hat: 10.000
- Wool Hat: 25.000
- Baret Hat: 50.000
- Cylinder Hat: 100.000
- Bandana: 200.000
- Hood: 350.000
- Wizard Hat: 500.000
Hat Balancing Patch
