 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Borderlands® 4 Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19938429 Edited 11 September 2025 – 08:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a Morale System to Campaigns
Adjusted the damage formula during battles; please refer to the in-battle tutorial for details
Added a Health Bar Mechanic for Bosses (each time a health bar is depleted, the Boss will gain a random enhancement effect)
Added a Resurrection Skill for Clerics, and added an Armor-Destroying trait to the Armor Shatter skill
Added damage display in battles, showing attack/defense damage percentages and estimated values
Fixed the issue where "Hero's Certificate" was incorrectly consumed when unlocking skins
Adjusted the Hero Selection Interface at the start of Campaigns; added a Random Selection Mechanic (updates daily)
Enhanced the effectiveness of Recovery-type Skills
Fixed the occasional issue where items could not be crafted in the Item Crafting system
Adjusted Legendary Equipment settings to prevent loss if picked up by enemies
Adjusted the effects of certain Item Affixes/Stat Entries
Enhanced the performance of Crossbows (Note: The original term "驽弓" is corrected to "弩弓" [crossbow], a type of ranged weapon)
Added a Shield Diminishment Effect (a mechanism where shield value decreases gradually over time or with each hit taken)
Added new dialogues for Murong Xuan (Murong Xuan is a character name, transliterated)
Added a new Boss (Sword Spirit · Furious Gale) to Floor 35 of the Abyss Dungeon ("Sword Spirit · Furious Gale" is the Boss name, retained as is)
Adjusted skills for the Summoner, Cleric, and Bishop classes
Fixed the issue where the Combined Skill could not be triggered when the Strategist was in a specific position
Adjusted skills for characters Xia Jing, Qi Yin, and Wang Xia (names are transliterated)
Optimized certain user interfaces
Updated limited-time events
Other optimizations and adjustments

Changed files in this update

Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 2646251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link