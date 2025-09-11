Added a Morale System to Campaigns

Adjusted the damage formula during battles; please refer to the in-battle tutorial for details

Added a Health Bar Mechanic for Bosses (each time a health bar is depleted, the Boss will gain a random enhancement effect)

Added a Resurrection Skill for Clerics, and added an Armor-Destroying trait to the Armor Shatter skill

Added damage display in battles, showing attack/defense damage percentages and estimated values

Fixed the issue where "Hero's Certificate" was incorrectly consumed when unlocking skins

Adjusted the Hero Selection Interface at the start of Campaigns; added a Random Selection Mechanic (updates daily)

Enhanced the effectiveness of Recovery-type Skills

Fixed the occasional issue where items could not be crafted in the Item Crafting system

Adjusted Legendary Equipment settings to prevent loss if picked up by enemies

Adjusted the effects of certain Item Affixes/Stat Entries

Enhanced the performance of Crossbows (Note: The original term "驽弓" is corrected to "弩弓" [crossbow], a type of ranged weapon)

Added a Shield Diminishment Effect (a mechanism where shield value decreases gradually over time or with each hit taken)

Added new dialogues for Murong Xuan (Murong Xuan is a character name, transliterated)

Added a new Boss (Sword Spirit · Furious Gale) to Floor 35 of the Abyss Dungeon ("Sword Spirit · Furious Gale" is the Boss name, retained as is)

Adjusted skills for the Summoner, Cleric, and Bishop classes

Fixed the issue where the Combined Skill could not be triggered when the Strategist was in a specific position

Adjusted skills for characters Xia Jing, Qi Yin, and Wang Xia (names are transliterated)

Optimized certain user interfaces

Updated limited-time events

Other optimizations and adjustments