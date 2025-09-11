Added a Morale System to Campaigns
Adjusted the damage formula during battles; please refer to the in-battle tutorial for details
Added a Health Bar Mechanic for Bosses (each time a health bar is depleted, the Boss will gain a random enhancement effect)
Added a Resurrection Skill for Clerics, and added an Armor-Destroying trait to the Armor Shatter skill
Added damage display in battles, showing attack/defense damage percentages and estimated values
Fixed the issue where "Hero's Certificate" was incorrectly consumed when unlocking skins
Adjusted the Hero Selection Interface at the start of Campaigns; added a Random Selection Mechanic (updates daily)
Enhanced the effectiveness of Recovery-type Skills
Fixed the occasional issue where items could not be crafted in the Item Crafting system
Adjusted Legendary Equipment settings to prevent loss if picked up by enemies
Adjusted the effects of certain Item Affixes/Stat Entries
Enhanced the performance of Crossbows (Note: The original term "驽弓" is corrected to "弩弓" [crossbow], a type of ranged weapon)
Added a Shield Diminishment Effect (a mechanism where shield value decreases gradually over time or with each hit taken)
Added new dialogues for Murong Xuan (Murong Xuan is a character name, transliterated)
Added a new Boss (Sword Spirit · Furious Gale) to Floor 35 of the Abyss Dungeon ("Sword Spirit · Furious Gale" is the Boss name, retained as is)
Adjusted skills for the Summoner, Cleric, and Bishop classes
Fixed the issue where the Combined Skill could not be triggered when the Strategist was in a specific position
Adjusted skills for characters Xia Jing, Qi Yin, and Wang Xia (names are transliterated)
Optimized certain user interfaces
Updated limited-time events
Other optimizations and adjustments
Finally, the update is here!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 2646251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update