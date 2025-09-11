🛠 Patch Notes:
- Restored correct functionality of the Gameplay settings tab
- Fixed an issue with saving packages and their deliveries
- Fixed a bug related to license plate appearance
- Fixed an issue where customers could get stuck in the yard due to items placed by the player
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
