 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19938371 Edited 11 September 2025 – 09:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Restored correct functionality of the Gameplay settings tab
  • Fixed an issue with saving packages and their deliveries
  • Fixed a bug related to license plate appearance
  • Fixed an issue where customers could get stuck in the yard due to items placed by the player






In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link