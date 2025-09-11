 Skip to content
Major 11 September 2025 Build 19938153
Update notes via Steam Community

🌴 Sun, Sex & Sexy FPS – Beach Patch!

At last, AMD lovers can join the beach party without stuttering waves or frozen orgasms:

  • 🌊 AMD SDK for UE 5.6 is live! No more crashes — your Radeon finally gets wet.

  • 🎛️ Auto GPU Detection – The game now detects your GPU and sets balanced FPS vs. quality. Tune it further if you like things dirtier.

  • 🎮 Tested Results:

    • AMD Radeon RX 7600 → ~40–50 FPS by default, tweakable up to 80–90 FPS.

    • NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti → ~60–70 FPS by default, tweakable up to 110–120 FPS.

  • Performance Tip – Install the game on M.2 or SSD. On old HDDs, even the sexiest GPU will leave you limp.

🍹 Now the beach is smoother, wetter, and hotter than ever. Grab your cocktail, tune your settings, and let the tropical lust flow.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2967801
