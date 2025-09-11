🌴 Sun, Sex & Sexy FPS – Beach Patch!
At last, AMD lovers can join the beach party without stuttering waves or frozen orgasms:
🌊 AMD SDK for UE 5.6 is live! No more crashes — your Radeon finally gets wet.
🎛️ Auto GPU Detection – The game now detects your GPU and sets balanced FPS vs. quality. Tune it further if you like things dirtier.
🎮 Tested Results:
AMD Radeon RX 7600 → ~40–50 FPS by default, tweakable up to 80–90 FPS.
NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti → ~60–70 FPS by default, tweakable up to 110–120 FPS.
⚡ Performance Tip – Install the game on M.2 or SSD. On old HDDs, even the sexiest GPU will leave you limp.
🍹 Now the beach is smoother, wetter, and hotter than ever. Grab your cocktail, tune your settings, and let the tropical lust flow.
Changed files in this update