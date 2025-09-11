New profile customization options.
Extra military spending can now boost military power.
Bordering annexations custom setting allows annexing countries if an ally borders them.
World War: countries can now annex a country without direct borders if it borders with a coalition member, and annexed territory is automatically liberated if it's core territory for a coalition member.
Bugfixes and balance tweaks.
Update 3.4
Update notes via Steam Community
