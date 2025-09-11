 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19938132 Edited 11 September 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New profile customization options.

  • Extra military spending can now boost military power.

  • Bordering annexations custom setting allows annexing countries if an ally borders them.

  • World War: countries can now annex a country without direct borders if it borders with a coalition member, and annexed territory is automatically liberated if it's core territory for a coalition member.

  • Bugfixes and balance tweaks.

