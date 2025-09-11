Updates to Reimu's amulets.

Changed the symbol on amulets to "大入".

Amulets fade in gradually.

They have a motion trail effect and hit effects.

Homing amulets bend to follow their turning direction.

Updates to Reimu's skirt.

Reimu's skirt has more polygons.

Refined cloth physics simulation for the skirt.

The skirt is now lifted slightly higher by drag force compared to the previous version.

Updates to Fairy-class enemies.

The fairy model and its animations were overhauled.

A flower stem is slightly curved.

They have better body proportions.

Changed wings' sorting order.

Increased hair volume, and more hair strands.

Fallen enemies fall into Yukari's gap.

In stages with water, fallen enemies sink underwater and create a water splash effect.

They play different falling animations depending on their movement direction when they are shot down.

They now have better cloth physics simulation and hair physics simulation.

Updates to Sakuya's knives.

Knives now fade in and fade out gradually.

Updates to dead animations.

When a player is killed, her options now changed their formation.

Updates to the stage 3 boss.

Refined Chimata's hair physics simulation. Her hair flow direction is now correctly influenced by gravity.

Spoiler alert!

-

-

-

Updates to the stage 5 boss.

Her mini-Elemental Furnaces move to behind the broom when she dashes.

Updates to the stage 6 boss battle (normal route).

phase 1.

Changed the alignment of the symbol on amulets.

Amulets now have fade-in and fade-out effects.

They bend in the direction they turn.

Phase 2

Fallen enemies sink under water and create a water splash effect.

No significant updates to phase 3 and 4.

Phase 5

Thunder has smoother jitter animation.

Phase 6

Player bombs can erase flower formation bullets.

No significant updates to phase 7

Phase 8

Each amulets stream is on different depth layers. They do not clip through.

Changed amulet erasing effect. They fade out instead of shrink their size.

Phase 9 pre-battle.

Refined hair physics simulation. Hair strands have less clipping through collar parts.

Characters now have brighter glow colors.

Phase 9

Changed the symbol on amulets to "ハクレイ".

They have fade-in, motion trail and fade-out effects.

Boss's homing amulets bend to follow their turning direction.

Teleported bullets have their colors desaturated by 0.9.

Adjusted movement behavior. Before she stops moving, if she is near the edge of the screen, she now continues moving toward the center of the screen. Her movement speed eases out.

Number of HP recovery items dropped increased to 6.

Added a checkpoint during the stage 6 boss battle.

Players can now restart from phase 9 of boss fight.

Phase 10

Amulets bend to follow their turning direction.

They have a motion trail effect, and their colors are softer.

The yin-yang symbol on them now has a spinning animation.

Amulets now have better sorting order. They do not clip through.

The boss can now teleport to the opposite edge of the screen while she is dashing with rainbow light.

Phase 11

Changed the symbol on amulets to "博麗".

Amulets bend to follow their turning direction.

They have new fade-in, fade-out and motion trail effects.

The boss now glows during this battle phase.

Phase 12

The bow now has softer colors.

Changed shooting and recoil animations for this battle phase.

Amulets have new fade-in, fade-out and motion trail effects.

They bend to follow their turning direction.

Amulets in the same stream now have slight color variations based on their spawn order.

Phase 13.

The boss has more animation variants.

She glows up when she attacks.

Updates to the stage 6 boss battle (special route for Sakuya only).

Knives now fade in gradually from front to back.

Updates to the extra stage boss battle.

Changed the symbol on amulets.

They have fade-in, fade-out and motion trail effects.

They bend to follow their turning direction.

Fixed the bug where the background music stopped playing when Sakuya used her skill after the first loop of the music ended.