- Fixed a bug where Spinning Slash could sometimes launch the player into the air.
- Added volume settings for environmental sound effects.
- Fixed a bug where Flying Swords could occasionally target shielded enemies and orbit them.
- Fixed an issue where flying enemies kept rising even when frozen or under time-stop.
- Fixed a bug where players could revive if executed at the moment of death.
- Fixed an issue where execution combat UI did not properly display HP recovery.
- Added D-pad support for controller input.
- Fixed abnormal triggers with some invisible walls and teleport points.
