Fixed a bug where Spinning Slash could sometimes launch the player into the air.

Added volume settings for environmental sound effects.

Fixed a bug where Flying Swords could occasionally target shielded enemies and orbit them.

Fixed an issue where flying enemies kept rising even when frozen or under time-stop.

Fixed a bug where players could revive if executed at the moment of death.

Fixed an issue where execution combat UI did not properly display HP recovery.

Added D-pad support for controller input.

Fixed abnormal triggers with some invisible walls and teleport points.



You can join our discord group to report any bugs you encounter! We’ll fix them as soon as possible 🫡If you can provide screenshots or videos, that would be greatly appreciated!