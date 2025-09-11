 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19938048
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added temporary resource display for levels and optimized layout.
  • Fixed leaderboard display issues.
  • Fixed memory crystal quest level display issues.
  • Fixed character movement experience issues after opening the leaderboard from the attributes interface.
  • Fixed other experience issues.
  • NPC interaction dialogues now only appear during the first interaction to avoid repetition.

Changed files in this update

