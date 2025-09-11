- Added temporary resource display for levels and optimized layout.
- Fixed leaderboard display issues.
- Fixed memory crystal quest level display issues.
- Fixed character movement experience issues after opening the leaderboard from the attributes interface.
- Fixed other experience issues.
- NPC interaction dialogues now only appear during the first interaction to avoid repetition.
Update Log v1.5.0 - 2025/9/11
Update notes via Steam Community
