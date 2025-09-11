Bring the new FREE collab models from Modulus to life starting today followed by the On The Move pack later this week in our Latest Update!

This rolling DLC will bring 10 iconic vehicles to Color-A-Cube. From roaring engines to soaring aircraft, each model is detailed and ready for coloring. Whether you’re filling in the lines of a speedy racecar or the curves of a hot-air balloon, On The Move Pack #1 puts you in the driver’s seat of creativity.

Included Models & Voxel Counts:

🚜 Tractor – 2,897 voxels

🏎️ Racecar – 2,126 voxels

✈️ Water Bomber – 727 voxels

🚌 Bus – 5,758 voxels

🚲 Bike – 608 voxels

🚢 Container Ship – 1,684 voxels

🚚 Truck – 5,457 voxels

🛹 Skateboard – 748 voxels

🎈 Hot-air Balloon – 548 voxels

🚁 Helicopter – 1,168 voxels

Chase speed, explore the skies, or cross the seas, this pack keeps you moving.

Happy coloring! 🚂 🎨🖌