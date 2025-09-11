The Twisted Forest updates continue!
- Environment design changes and additions
- Blessed Water (HP buff) hotfix
- Dash now works at the start of every new level
These are subtle changes but they improve the game!
Thanks for playing! More updates soon!
GnarlyTree Games
The Twisted Forest Update - Part 4
Update notes via Steam Community
