11 September 2025 Build 19938026 Edited 11 September 2025 – 08:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



The Twisted Forest updates continue!

- Environment design changes and additions
- Blessed Water (HP buff) hotfix
- Dash now works at the start of every new level

These are subtle changes but they improve the game!

Thanks for playing! More updates soon!

GnarlyTree Games

