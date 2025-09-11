 Skip to content
Major 11 September 2025 Build 19938013 Edited 11 September 2025 – 08:32:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

💃 Hot Village Nights – Performance Update!

After weeks of coding and gallons of coffee, passion now flows smoothly for everyone:

  • 💋 AMD SDK for UE 5.6 is live! No more suffering — Radeon users finally play without crashes.

  • 🎛️ Auto GPU Detection – Game now applies the best lust/performance balance at launch.

  • 🏡 Benchmarks:

    • AMD Radeon RX 7600 → ~40–50 FPS base, up to 80–90 FPS tuned.

    • NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti → ~60–70 FPS base, up to 110–120 FPS tuned.

  • Performance Tip – Install on M.2 or SSD. On HDDs, FPS dies faster than your stamina after 10 orgasms.

🔥 Your Spanish village of desire is now smoother than ever. Time to surrender to lust at full speed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3856051
