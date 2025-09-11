 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Borderlands® 4 Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19937988 Edited 11 September 2025 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Adjustments

  • Balance tweaks for ghost units

  • Probability adjustments to reduce reliance on luck (details are secret)

New Features

  • Added an option to turn off customer crying sounds

  • Added a config icon on the start screen

Notes

Previously, I mentioned that a larger update was planned.
However, since it was taking longer than expected, I released some smaller updates first.

This update reflects player reviews and feedback to a reasonable extent.
(Please note that not every piece of feedback has been implemented.)

Thank you for your continued support.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3171481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link