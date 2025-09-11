Balance Adjustments
Balance tweaks for ghost units
Probability adjustments to reduce reliance on luck (details are secret)
New Features
Added an option to turn off customer crying sounds
Added a config icon on the start screen
Notes
Previously, I mentioned that a larger update was planned.
However, since it was taking longer than expected, I released some smaller updates first.
This update reflects player reviews and feedback to a reasonable extent.
(Please note that not every piece of feedback has been implemented.)
Thank you for your continued support.
Changed files in this update