Balance Adjustments

Balance tweaks for ghost units

Probability adjustments to reduce reliance on luck (details are secret)

New Features

Added an option to turn off customer crying sounds

Added a config icon on the start screen

Notes

Previously, I mentioned that a larger update was planned.

However, since it was taking longer than expected, I released some smaller updates first.

This update reflects player reviews and feedback to a reasonable extent.

(Please note that not every piece of feedback has been implemented.)

Thank you for your continued support.