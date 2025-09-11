NEW DIFFICULTIESBlushing Difficulty has been added as a step between Chill and Worried
Existential is now the new hardest difficulty
CONVERTED ENEMIESThere are now Converted Enemy Tokens for all the new Enemies, that's 22 New Tokens added to the game with effects based off the enemy their based off.
Puffer Fish: Destroyed: Infect a random Enemy by 30 -> Destroyed: Trigger an Enemy Infection then Infect a random Enemy by 15
T-Rex Damage: 32 -> 16
Ant: Appear: Attack 1 (+1 for each Ant on the board) and Create an Ant-> Appear: Attack 2 and Create an Exhausted Ant
Scorpion: Destroyed: Buff all your Tokens by 5 -> Destroyed: Improve adjacent Tokens by 5
ENEMY CHANGESPiranha Razor change: At the end of the turn Attack and remove this Ability -> At the end of the turn Attack and remove all Razors across all Enemies
NEW BOARDNew Board as a reward for beating Existential. It's pretty hard to beat existential.
CHALLENGESDisguised now has all enemies in it
PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTSPerformance has been improved for when attacking with tokens with large multistrike
Performance has been improved for when crafting large amounts of craft
TOKEN BALANCE CHANGES AND REWORKMammoth Rework: Passive: At the end of the turn Play an Ingredient onto a random consumable on the board -> Passive: Whenever a Token consumes a Dish Trigger it. At the end of the turn Create a random Ingredient
Goal: Countdown 4 -> Countdown 5
PATCH NOTES VIEWERIf you press the Version number in menu you can see the past few patch notes
STATSWhen you hover or press the Eye it will also show stats like:
All tokens Destroyed
Unique Consumables Consumed
Strawberry buff value (if its been buffed)
Skeleton buff value (if its been buffed)
If the next Market is Upgraded from compass
The Buff on the Future Market
TAP HINTSYou can cycle through the hints on the menu just by tapping it
BOARD CHANGESBlack Board has been changed from \"Your rerolls cost health but you heal 2 at the end of each wave\" to \"You can use health to re-roll when you are out of rerolls\"
Purple Board has been changed from \"At the start of the game Research 5 into a random Science\" to \"Whenever you get a Token from the Market Research it by 1, 2 if it is Upgraded\"
DISH CHANGESNearly half of the dishes have been buffed or reworked and improved. Too many to list here
BUG FIXESFixed UI issues that caused overlay of keyword text while in the deck viewer
Fixed issue of Enemies doing wiggle even when they aren't doing anything
Fixed issue with bubble tea not triggering appear before destroying token
Many token bug fixes
Changed files in this update