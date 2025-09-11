 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19937969 Edited 11 September 2025 – 08:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW DIFFICULTIES

Blushing Difficulty has been added as a step between Chill and Worried
Existential is now the new hardest difficulty

CONVERTED ENEMIES

There are now Converted Enemy Tokens for all the new Enemies, that's 22 New Tokens added to the game with effects based off the enemy their based off.
Puffer Fish: Destroyed: Infect a random Enemy by 30 -> Destroyed: Trigger an Enemy Infection then Infect a random Enemy by 15
T-Rex Damage: 32 -> 16
Ant: Appear: Attack 1 (+1 for each Ant on the board) and Create an Ant-> Appear: Attack 2 and Create an Exhausted Ant
Scorpion: Destroyed: Buff all your Tokens by 5 -> Destroyed: Improve adjacent Tokens by 5

ENEMY CHANGES

Piranha Razor change: At the end of the turn Attack and remove this Ability -> At the end of the turn Attack and remove all Razors across all Enemies

NEW BOARD

New Board as a reward for beating Existential. It's pretty hard to beat existential.

CHALLENGES

Disguised now has all enemies in it

PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

Performance has been improved for when attacking with tokens with large multistrike
Performance has been improved for when crafting large amounts of craft

TOKEN BALANCE CHANGES AND REWORK

Mammoth Rework: Passive: At the end of the turn Play an Ingredient onto a random consumable on the board -> Passive: Whenever a Token consumes a Dish Trigger it. At the end of the turn Create a random Ingredient
Goal: Countdown 4 -> Countdown 5

PATCH NOTES VIEWER

If you press the Version number in menu you can see the past few patch notes

STATS

When you hover or press the Eye it will also show stats like:
All tokens Destroyed
Unique Consumables Consumed
Strawberry buff value (if its been buffed)
Skeleton buff value (if its been buffed)
If the next Market is Upgraded from compass
The Buff on the Future Market

TAP HINTS

You can cycle through the hints on the menu just by tapping it

BOARD CHANGES

Black Board has been changed from \"Your rerolls cost health but you heal 2 at the end of each wave\" to \"You can use health to re-roll when you are out of rerolls\"
Purple Board has been changed from \"At the start of the game Research 5 into a random Science\" to \"Whenever you get a Token from the Market Research it by 1, 2 if it is Upgraded\"

DISH CHANGES

Nearly half of the dishes have been buffed or reworked and improved. Too many to list here

BUG FIXES

Fixed UI issues that caused overlay of keyword text while in the deck viewer
Fixed issue of Enemies doing wiggle even when they aren't doing anything
Fixed issue with bubble tea not triggering appear before destroying token
Many token bug fixes

