NEW DIFFICULTIES Blushing Difficulty has been added as a step between Chill and Worried

Existential is now the new hardest difficulty



CONVERTED ENEMIES There are now Converted Enemy Tokens for all the new Enemies, that's 22 New Tokens added to the game with effects based off the enemy their based off.

Puffer Fish: Destroyed: Infect a random Enemy by 30 -> Destroyed: Trigger an Enemy Infection then Infect a random Enemy by 15

T-Rex Damage: 32 -> 16

Ant: Appear: Attack 1 (+1 for each Ant on the board) and Create an Ant-> Appear: Attack 2 and Create an Exhausted Ant

Scorpion: Destroyed: Buff all your Tokens by 5 -> Destroyed: Improve adjacent Tokens by 5



ENEMY CHANGES Piranha Razor change: At the end of the turn Attack and remove this Ability -> At the end of the turn Attack and remove all Razors across all Enemies



NEW BOARD New Board as a reward for beating Existential. It's pretty hard to beat existential.



CHALLENGES Disguised now has all enemies in it



PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS Performance has been improved for when attacking with tokens with large multistrike

Performance has been improved for when crafting large amounts of craft



TOKEN BALANCE CHANGES AND REWORK Mammoth Rework: Passive: At the end of the turn Play an Ingredient onto a random consumable on the board -> Passive: Whenever a Token consumes a Dish Trigger it. At the end of the turn Create a random Ingredient

Goal: Countdown 4 -> Countdown 5



PATCH NOTES VIEWER If you press the Version number in menu you can see the past few patch notes



STATS When you hover or press the Eye it will also show stats like:

All tokens Destroyed

Unique Consumables Consumed

Strawberry buff value (if its been buffed)

Skeleton buff value (if its been buffed)

If the next Market is Upgraded from compass

The Buff on the Future Market



TAP HINTS You can cycle through the hints on the menu just by tapping it



BOARD CHANGES Black Board has been changed from \"Your rerolls cost health but you heal 2 at the end of each wave\" to \"You can use health to re-roll when you are out of rerolls\"

Purple Board has been changed from \"At the start of the game Research 5 into a random Science\" to \"Whenever you get a Token from the Market Research it by 1, 2 if it is Upgraded\"



DISH CHANGES Nearly half of the dishes have been buffed or reworked and improved. Too many to list here



BUG FIXES Fixed UI issues that caused overlay of keyword text while in the deck viewer

Fixed issue of Enemies doing wiggle even when they aren't doing anything

Fixed issue with bubble tea not triggering appear before destroying token

Many token bug fixes