The September 4 patch has been successfully completed. (KST 21:30)



The September 5 patch has been successfully completed. (KST 10:30)



[Improvements and Bug Fixes]

Fixed an issue where an update message appeared even when the game version matched.



Improved movement of some monsters in the “Parking Lot” map where it appeared choppy.



Fixed an issue where the Grid Trap challenge was not unlocking correctly.



Hello, this is the development team of Backroom Company.First of all, we sincerely thank you for your interest in Backroom Company and for playing our game.We are a small indie studio, and even after the official release, we continue to update and improve the game to provide a better experience.Now that the full version has been released, various patches and content updates will continue to be implemented to further enhance the game’s quality.If you have experienced any inconvenience or bugs while playing, we sincerely apologize. We will do our best to fix the issues as quickly as possible.Your valuable feedback is a great help to us.Although it is impossible to perfectly satisfy every preference and play style, we will gather and reflect as many opinions as possible to make Backroom Company even better.[*] The September 11 patch has been successfully completed. (KST 16:00)This patch includes the following fixes.Please review the details below to enjoy an improved gameplay experience.We will continue working hard to provide a better experience with Backroom Company.Thank you for your continued interest and support.