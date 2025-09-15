From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Here's what's coming with the update maintenance on Tuesday, September 16th.

<Update Summary>

1. New Events

2. New Mythic Magic Stones / Spectrumite / Spirit Treasure

3. New System: <Altar of Sublimation>

4. New Transference Equipment: <Yeoyul's Life Leech>

<September 16th - Patch Note Details>

■ New Events

1. Ringring's 28-Day Check-in

2. Yiun's Intense Studying! Event Battlegear Enhancement

※ Please refer to for further details.

■ Update Details

1. New Mythic Magic Stones / Spectrumite / Spirit Treasure

1) Mythic-grade Magic Stones / Spectrumite / Spirit Treasure are the highest-tier items with far superior stats compared to Legendary-grade.

- Mythic items can be enhanced through Special Enhancement.

- Mythic Magic Stones possess higher base options and 5 random options.

- Mythic Spectrumites possess 7 random options.

- Mythic Spirit Treasures possess high base options and unique effects.

2. New System: <Altar of Sublimation>

1) The Altar of Sublimation is a new system where Legendary Magic Stones / Spectrumites / Spirit Treasures can be used to attempt obtaining a Mythic grade.

- The system can be accessed through the newly added NPC ‘<Altar of Sublimation> Enlightened Great Matron’ in the Spiritual Center.

- By using three Legendary items of the same tier along with Darksteel and Dragonsteel, you can challenge Sublimation. The higher the Special Enhancement level of the materials, the higher the success rate.

※ For more details, please check .

3. Addition of 8 New Crafting Recipes via NPC

1) Through the NPC ‘<Dragonsteel Merchant> Bunny Guru Hoppy’ in the Arcadia Spirit Village, 8 new recipes have been added.

Crafted item Crafting Materials Success Rate Mythic Blessed Magic Stone Box x1 Mythic Treasure Shard x50 70% Purified Soul Stone x1,000 Dragonsteel x10 Darksteel x2,000,000 Mythic Blessed Treasure Chest Box x1 Mythic Treasure Shard x50 70% Purified Soul Stone x1,000 Dragonsteel x10 Darksteel x2,000,000 Mythic Blessed Spectrumite Box x1 Mythic Treasure Shard x400 70% Purified Soul Stone x2,000 Dragonsteel x50 Darksteel x10,000,000 Mythic Blessed Magic Stone Box II x1 Mythic Treasure Shard x250 50% Purified Soul Stone x2,000 Dragonsteel x40 Darksteel x10,000,000 Mythic Blessed Treasure Chest Box II x1 Mythic Treasure Shard x250 50% Purified Soul Stone x2,000 Dragonsteel x40 Darksteel x10,000,000 Mythic Blessed Spectrumite Box II x1 Mythic Treasure Shard x600 20% Purified Soul Stone x5,000 Dragonsteel x200 Darksteel x20,000,000 Mythic Special Enhancement Stone x1 Legendary Special Enhancement Stone x3 100% Divine Dragon's Fragment x20 Legendary Mystic Enhancement Stone x1 Legendary Darkened Enhancement Stone x1 Darksteel x20,000 Mythic Oil of Blessing x1 Legendary Oil of Blessing x1 100% Divine Dragon's Fragment x1,000 Radiant Spacetime Powder x1 Energy x100,000

※ When crafting ‘Mythic Special Enhancement Stone’ and ‘Mythic Oil of Blessing’, there is a 10% chance of a Great Success, granting a tradable item.

2) Success rates of 3 crafting recipes available through NPC ‘<Dragonsteel Crafting> Bunny Guru Hoppy’ in the Arcadia Spirit Village have been adjusted.

Target Item Before After Legendary Blessed Magic Stone Box II 40% 50% Legendary Blessed Treasure Chest II 40% 50% Legendary Blessed Spectrumite Box II 15% 20%

4. Adjustment of Special Enhancement Costs

1) The Darksteel cost for enhancing Legendary Magic Stones / Spirit Treasures / Spectrumites has been reduced.

Target Before (Darksteel) After (Darksteel) (Tier 1 & 2) Magic Stones / Spirit Treasures 2,000,000 1,000,000 (Tier 1 & 2) Spectrumites 4,000,000 2,000,000

5. New Transference Equipment: <Yeoyul's Life Leech>

1) The new Transference Equipment <Yeoyul's Life Leech> has base effects of increased Stun success rate and reduced skill damage taken. Additional stats and passive skills are unlocked as enhancement level increases.

Enhancement Level Effects 3 Accuracy 6 CRIT DMG Reduction 8 Yeoyul's Disguise: 15% chance when hit to recover 12% of Max HP over 3 sec, and Accuracy +50 for 10 sec. (Cooldown: 60 sec) 9 All ATK DMG Boost 12 CRIT ATK DMG Boost

2) 8 new repeatable Achievements related to ‘Yeoyul's Life Leech’ have been added.

- Failures at specific enhancement levels will accumulate attempts, and rewards grant an enhanced Yeoyul's Life Leech.

3) New crafting recipe for ‘Yeoyul's Life Leech’ is added.

NPC Crafted Item Materials Great Success Rate Arcadia Spirit Village <Craft Treasure> Shaoshao Yeoyul's Life Leech x1 Spacetime Powder x2 5% (Great Success rewards 5 ‘Yeoyul’s Transference Equipment Boxes’. ) Darksteel x10,000

※ For more details, please refer to .

6. Changes to Boosting World Server Buff Effects - Buff Effects Now Applied Differently Depending on Level

Level Buff Effects 1 - 149 Hunting EXP +1,000%, Drop Rate +100%, Lucky Drop Rate +100% 150 - 159 Hunting EXP +500%, Drop Rate +100%, Lucky Drop Rate +100% 160 + Hunting EXP +200%, Drop Rate +100%, Lucky Drop Rate +100%

■ Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements

1. [Appearance] Fixed an issue where weapon and appearance gear obstructed the screen when Lionheart characters conversed with NPCs.

2. Fixed incorrect dialogue displayed during certain Main Quests.

- Target: 'Master's Test 19 - Find Master Sarmati', 'Final Battle - Follow Sondeok'

3. [Spirit Treasure] Fixed incorrect cooldown display of unique effects for certain Spirit Treasures.

- Target: Light's Vigor I, II; Forest's Mana I, II; Advanced Light's Vigor I, II; Advanced Forest's Mana I, II

- Change: Cooldown 10 sec → 20 sec

4. [Spirit Treasure] Adjusted cooldown of unique effects for certain Spirit Treasures.

- Target: Forest's Silence I, II; Earth's Heat I, II; Advanced Forest's Silence I, II; Advanced Earth's Heat I, II

- Change: Cooldown 30 sec → 15 sec

5. Fixed an issue where abnormal shield values were sometimes applied when using Shield skills.

6. Restrictions on the Force Map system content have been lifted.

7. Added 4 new Spirit Treasures obtainable by Combine.

- Added to the list: ‘Martial Ascendancy Celestial Sword’, ‘Blue Dragon's Bead’, ‘Sky Passion’, ‘Ocean Pride’.

8. Corrected certain typos in the game.