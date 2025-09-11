Thank you for your continuous support! In this update, we have fixed multiple issues and made several optimizations:
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where assassinations could not be performed even after unlocking due to slot lock problems.
- Fixed an issue where the quest Drifting Like Duckweed caused Ministry of Revenue slots to remain locked.
- Fixed crashes when loading saves in later chapters.
- Fixed text errors.
- Fixed an issue where missing earlier quests caused Ministry of Revenue slots to remain locked.
- Fixed incorrect wording in the description of “Assassination”.
- Fixed the display issue of Ministry of Revenue slot connection unlocks.
- Fixed an issue where the Bribery Dialogue quest could trigger incorrectly in certain cases.
- Fixed an issue where followers could fail to return in certain cases.
Improvements
- Optimized the quest flow of Harassment by the Rogue.
- Updated the trigger mechanism for the quest On Credit.
- Modified the rewards of the quest Tracing to the Root:
- Previous reward: Faction Points → New reward: two items – Civil Official Letter & Military Official Letter.
- Optimized questline trigger logic.
- Optimized side quest flows.
- Fixed duplicate synthesis paths.
- Optimized trait synthesis paths.
We will continue listening to your feedback and improving the gameplay experience of The Corrupt Official.
💬 Join our community to share feedback and connect with other players:
QQ Group: 983443471
Discord: https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy
Thank you again for your support!
—— LALALA GAMES
