11 September 2025 Build 19937705 Edited 11 September 2025 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Dear players,

Thank you for your continuous support! In this update, we have fixed multiple issues and made several optimizations:

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where assassinations could not be performed even after unlocking due to slot lock problems.
  • Fixed an issue where the quest Drifting Like Duckweed caused Ministry of Revenue slots to remain locked.
  • Fixed crashes when loading saves in later chapters.
  • Fixed text errors.
  • Fixed an issue where missing earlier quests caused Ministry of Revenue slots to remain locked.
  • Fixed incorrect wording in the description of “Assassination”.
  • Fixed the display issue of Ministry of Revenue slot connection unlocks.
  • Fixed an issue where the Bribery Dialogue quest could trigger incorrectly in certain cases.
  • Fixed an issue where followers could fail to return in certain cases.

Improvements

  • Optimized the quest flow of Harassment by the Rogue.
  • Updated the trigger mechanism for the quest On Credit.
  • Modified the rewards of the quest Tracing to the Root:
  • Previous reward: Faction Points → New reward: two items – Civil Official Letter & Military Official Letter.
  • Optimized questline trigger logic.
  • Optimized side quest flows.
  • Fixed duplicate synthesis paths.
  • Optimized trait synthesis paths.


We will continue listening to your feedback and improving the gameplay experience of The Corrupt Official.

💬 Join our community to share feedback and connect with other players:

QQ Group: 983443471

Discord: https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy

Thank you again for your support!

—— LALALA GAMES

