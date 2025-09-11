Hello, Creators.

We would like to inform you that the following hotfix has been applied to inZOI. Please refer to the details below for more information.





◆ Hotfix Details

◽️ Patch Date: September 11th, 2025

◽️ Game Version:

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue in Cahaya where Zois would not go to school if the commute time and school start time did not align. → Please note that when continuing from affected save files, this fix will take effect up to 7 in-game days later.

Fixed an intermittent issue where events were being canceled in the Schedule Editor.

Fixed an issue where a Zoi would automatically quit their rabbit hole job when a “Get Married” conversation was initiated.

Fixed an intermittent issue where rewards were not granted after successful fishing.

Fixed an issue where crop moisture levels would rapidly decrease and crops would wither quickly even after watering.

Fixed an issue where dust generated from fire could not be removed using the “Clean” interaction.

Fixed an intermittent issue where a Zoi’s residential property appeared as an empty property. → This issue may still appear when continuing from already affected save files, but does not occur in save files created after the September 11 hotfix. → If the issue persists in an existing save file, it can be resolved by using the “Move Zoi Between Families” feature in Edit City > All Families List.

Fixed an issue where some Zois would stand still without fulfilling any needs.

Fixed an issue where completed urges were not removed from the UI when fulfilled by a Zoi that is not currently being played.

Fixed an issue where the “Eat” interaction was not available for some food items at the Cahaya Resort. → This issue has been fixed for food items in non-residential lots.

Fixed an issue where a deceased Zoi who had a relationship prior to death would continue to send text messages.

Fixed an intermittent issue where certain features would behave abnormally during City Travel.

Fixed an intermittent issue where lights may intermittently flicker on streets or properties.