11 September 2025 Build 19937649 Edited 11 September 2025 – 07:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed the Kabukicho Gyoen error in Shinjuku.

Fixed the issue where clearing New York did not unlock the protagonist's Red Card.

Fixed the issue where defeating the final boss in Endless Mode granted no experience.

Increased the probability of Cola to 30%.

Adjusted Star Card to affect both Rare and Epic cards;

Adjusted Belfort so that interest gained is subject to the interest cap;

Fixed the value refresh issue with the Opportunistic Profiteer Card.

Slightly increased the stats of some Red Cards.

Slightly reduced the stats of some Rare and Epic cards.

Fixed multiple text errors.

Optimized card display switching issues in the deck interface.

