16 September 2025 Build 19937642 Edited 16 September 2025 – 23:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Answer the call of legend and pierce through the darkness in Britain!

Welcome to ‘King Arthur: Legends Rise’.

 

🌟 Broken-Winged, Herja 🌟

 

The strongest and most ruthless Valkyrie.

 

She was once loyal to Freya and cherished as one of her best warriors. However, her use of excessive violence to quell a human rebellion disappointed Freya, who sympathized with humanity.

 

After a long imprisonment, Herja has been freed, and now seeks revenge on Freya, ushering a new age of the gods.

 

 

🔗 [Hero Introduction: Herja]


