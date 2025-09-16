Answer the call of legend and pierce through the darkness in Britain!

Welcome to ‘King Arthur: Legends Rise’.

🌟 Broken-Winged, Herja 🌟

The strongest and most ruthless Valkyrie.

She was once loyal to Freya and cherished as one of her best warriors. However, her use of excessive violence to quell a human rebellion disappointed Freya, who sympathized with humanity.

After a long imprisonment, Herja has been freed, and now seeks revenge on Freya, ushering a new age of the gods.

