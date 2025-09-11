Patch 0.1.452

Fully Mastered Music tracks have been finalized. Every Element has 4 tracks, there is a possibility more will be added in the far future, but the OST volume 1 is locked. I will be updating the Steam download alongside the Entropy Update.





F1 reporting has changed under the hood to show which version of the game bugs are being reported from, so rest assured no matter which branch you are playing in, I will have the information needed to address it. Thank you everyone sincerely for all of your bug reports and patience, the game is better today because of you.



Patch 0.1.454 - Experimental

Random world seeds are available! Currently starting a new game will roll a random seed for terrain and Mote/Portal generation.



Portal distances have been reigned in a lot past the first ring.



Seismic Flare will now find the nearest portal regardless of whether you have seen it or not.



Ok fellow alchemists, today marks a state of evolution for MoteMancer.Today's patch is light on the primary build but introduces a new Experimental branch of the game for people that want to test upcoming features. If you want to participate, in Steam you can right-click the app and go into:and set your game up for that. More on this specific Experimental version in a bit, but first I also want to say, the Entropy Update is coming fast, and because it is so complex, I am likely to hold off on hitting an exact patch date next week, but will also likely push a version of it to the Experimental branch around that time. If you'd like to get those updates I highly encourage joining our Discord community. Either way it will be live very soon.More details will come on Monday's Musings.Please note: Games made here arebackwards compatible (if you drop from experimental to default, your terrain will be incorrect). I am planning on keeping old bases intact for as long as possible, but the code is branched to support this, and bug fixing for the old branch specifically is not likely. Starting with the Entropy update, we'll version up to 0.2.xxx, which will signify that any game saved in that suite of patches should be fully supported. We will likely version up again once Affixes are fully implemented. I will give a roadmap update in the coming weeks to clarify all of this.Thank you once again for being along for the journey. MoteMancer is evolving quickly thanks to your continued feedback and support.