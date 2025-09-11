Breaking news: UPDATE 1.4.5 is LIVE 🚀 🚀 🚀
One BIG change - the structure of the Skirmish Hero Quests has been reworked! 🧑🏭💥
Why?
- Break the linearity ⛓️💥 More open, you can now unlock multiple heroes in a single match.
- Turn grindy to fun 🥳 Quests should be fun or challenging, not a chore.
Check the details in-game! From a bird's-eye view, it looks like this ... ✨
Note - For modified quests, progress will be reset to 0. Base & campaign quests are unchanged.
🛠️ 1.4.5 Update Content
Gameplay
- ⚔️ Hero Quest Structure V2
Bug Fixing
- 🐞 Minor bugfixes
- 💬 Text & translation errors
As usual, if Songs of Silence is 🍯 your jam 🍯 >>> Leave us a Steam review! 🙇
⚔️ See you on the battlefield! ⚔️
The Chimera Team
Changed files in this update