Break the linearity ⛓️‍💥 More open, you can now unlock multiple heroes in a single match.



⛓️‍💥 More open, you can now unlock multiple heroes in a single match. Turn grindy to fun 🥳 Quests should be fun or challenging, not a chore.



🛠️ 1.4.5 Update Content

⚔️ Hero Quest Structure V2



🐞 Minor bugfixes



💬 Text & translation errors



Hello everyone! 👋Breaking news:🚀 🚀 🚀Onechange - the structure of thehas been reworked! 🧑‍🏭💥Check the details in-game! From a bird's-eye view, it looks like... ✨As usual, ifis 🍯🍯 >>> Leave us a Steam review! 🙇⚔️ See you on the battlefield! ⚔️The Chimera Team