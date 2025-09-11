 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19937608 Edited 11 September 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone! 👋

Breaking news: UPDATE 1.4.5 is LIVE 🚀 🚀 🚀

One BIG change - the structure of the Skirmish Hero Quests has been reworked! 🧑‍🏭💥

Why?
  • Break the linearity ⛓️‍💥 More open, you can now unlock multiple heroes in a single match.
  • Turn grindy to fun 🥳 Quests should be fun or challenging, not a chore.

Check the details in-game! From a bird's-eye view, it looks like this ... ✨


Note - For modified quests, progress will be reset to 0. Base & campaign quests are unchanged.


🛠️ 1.4.5 Update Content


Gameplay
  • ⚔️ Hero Quest Structure V2

Bug Fixing
  • 🐞 Minor bugfixes
  • 💬 Text & translation errors



As usual, if Songs of Silence is 🍯 your jam 🍯 >>> Leave us a Steam review! 🙇

⚔️ See you on the battlefield! ⚔️

The Chimera Team

