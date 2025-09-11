 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19937503 Edited 11 September 2025 – 07:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ Bugfix
- The Sacrifice button text has been fixed: the translation existed, but wasn't applied correctly.

✨ Addition
- A cheat code has been added to change the game speed:
- W = decrease speed
- X = increase speed
- Added the 8 achievements representing V0.1 of the game (currently available on the Steam playtest page).

Changed files in this update

Windows French Depot 3909981
