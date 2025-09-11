Fixed some bugs found in the game and made system changes based on feedback.



- The interact key binding is no longer fixed to the Enter key, but can now be freely changed.

You can set key bindings from the control settings on the title screen.

The default key is set to "R". Rebinding it to the "Enter" key will restore the previous operation.

- Active skills can now be used on the map, but only in certain sections of the tutorial area.

- The character UI design has been redesigned to make the game screen easier to read.

- Fixed an issue where some English translations were incorrect in the control settings on the title screen.

- The color of the slippery platforms on the "Testing Grounds" map has been changed to improve visibility. Due to these system changes, bugs such as interact key bindings not being reflected in certain situations may occur. The bug mentioned above may be temporarily resolved by pressing the Enter key instead of the bound key.