- Fixed a bug in the Tutorial mission.
- The Tutorial now has more details in the description.
- Fixed the Spanish language.
- Fixed mouse collision.
- The ESC button now closes loot, inventory, map, and dialogs.
- The F button now retrieves all loot.
- The ID port for multiplayer has been changed; it is still in the testing phase.
Many thanks to everyone who helped report the bugs.
September 11, 2025 Update
