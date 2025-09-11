 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Destiny 2 Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19937446 Edited 11 September 2025 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug in the Tutorial mission.
- The Tutorial now has more details in the description.
- Fixed the Spanish language.
- Fixed mouse collision.
- The ESC button now closes loot, inventory, map, and dialogs.
- The F button now retrieves all loot.
- The ID port for multiplayer has been changed; it is still in the testing phase.

Many thanks to everyone who helped report the bugs.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3684831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link