This patch is primarily focused on touch-ups in preparation for the upcoming demo release:
- Updated the Main Menu to be more interactive and include buttons for credits and links to wishlist section of the steam page for the full game
- added sound effect when a guard hits an ogre with an attack
- updated the in-game cursor
- updated loot icons
- added visual and sound effects when the player wins
Update Notes for September 10 2025
