11 September 2025 Build 19937409 Edited 11 September 2025 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch is primarily focused on touch-ups in preparation for the upcoming demo release:
- Updated the Main Menu to be more interactive and include buttons for credits and links to wishlist section of the steam page for the full game
- added sound effect when a guard hits an ogre with an attack
- updated the in-game cursor
- updated loot icons
- added visual and sound effects when the player wins

