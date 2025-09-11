 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19937338 Edited 11 September 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
New Features:
1. Microphone disabled in Solo mode, re-enabled after match completion
2. Scrapyard skin update
3. M-Coin skin update
4. M-Coin acquisition mechanism: Earned through matches played between 12:00 PM–2:00 PM and 7:00 PM–12:00 AM (Beijing Time). Calculation formula:
Ranking Value + AI Kill Value + Player Kill Value
Rank Value = 120 - (Rank * 20) (capped at 20 when rank is between 5 and 10)
Bot Kill Value = Number of Bots * 1, Player Kill Value = Number of Players * 2
MB can be exchanged using Points
5. Optimized shotgun reticle settings (multiple styles available)

Optimizations:
1. Players on vehicles no longer hit (feature updated earlier)
2. First-person view occasionally misses enemies
3. Name change card price adjusted to 3000 Points

Bug Fixes:
1. No sound when hit while on a vehicle
2. Jeep prone to flying into the air

Update Bonus CDK: FMTC0911VFKKLL

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2324111
