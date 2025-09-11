New Features:

1. Microphone disabled in Solo mode, re-enabled after match completion

2. Scrapyard skin update

3. M-Coin skin update

4. M-Coin acquisition mechanism: Earned through matches played between 12:00 PM–2:00 PM and 7:00 PM–12:00 AM (Beijing Time). Calculation formula:

Ranking Value + AI Kill Value + Player Kill Value

Rank Value = 120 - (Rank * 20) (capped at 20 when rank is between 5 and 10)

Bot Kill Value = Number of Bots * 1, Player Kill Value = Number of Players * 2

MB can be exchanged using Points

5. Optimized shotgun reticle settings (multiple styles available)



Optimizations:

1. Players on vehicles no longer hit (feature updated earlier)

2. First-person view occasionally misses enemies

3. Name change card price adjusted to 3000 Points



Bug Fixes:

1. No sound when hit while on a vehicle

2. Jeep prone to flying into the air



Update Bonus CDK: FMTC0911VFKKLL