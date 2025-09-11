New Features:
1. Microphone disabled in Solo mode, re-enabled after match completion
2. Scrapyard skin update
3. M-Coin skin update
4. M-Coin acquisition mechanism: Earned through matches played between 12:00 PM–2:00 PM and 7:00 PM–12:00 AM (Beijing Time). Calculation formula:
Ranking Value + AI Kill Value + Player Kill Value
Rank Value = 120 - (Rank * 20) (capped at 20 when rank is between 5 and 10)
Bot Kill Value = Number of Bots * 1, Player Kill Value = Number of Players * 2
MB can be exchanged using Points
5. Optimized shotgun reticle settings (multiple styles available)
Optimizations:
1. Players on vehicles no longer hit (feature updated earlier)
2. First-person view occasionally misses enemies
3. Name change card price adjusted to 3000 Points
Bug Fixes:
1. No sound when hit while on a vehicle
2. Jeep prone to flying into the air
Update Bonus CDK: FMTC0911VFKKLL
2025-09-11 Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2324111
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update