Greetings, Lords and Ladies.

This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.



New challenges and rewards await as the journey through Westeros continues! We’ve prepared a series of special events with missions and rewards to support your battles and adventures.



Read on for full event details.

1️⃣ March of Glory

📆 Event Period

🔹 After the September 10 Update - September 24, 10:59 PM (PT)

📝 Event Details

🔹 Complete missions during the event period to claim rewards listed below.

▸ This event will unlock after completing the main quest “An Audience with Lord Bolton”.



Mission Count Reward Claim Bandit Camp rewards 2 Gemstone x40 4 Copper Pouch x5 6 Golden Dragon x100 8 Gold Ore x15 10 Ruin Runner x3 Claim Echoes of the Past rewards 2 Activity Support Box x5 4 Rare - Epic Tentacle Box x3 6 Copper Pouch x5 8 30 RP Ticket x1 10 Basic Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1 Claim Enemy Hideout rewards 1 Quality Artifact Wax Box x5 2 Golden Dragon x100 3 Rare - Epic Tentacle Box x4 Claim Altar of Memories rewards 1 Copper Pouch x4 2 Equipment Effect Locker x3 3 Altar of Memories Base Reward Count Recharge Ticket x1 4 Ruin Runner x3 5 Golden Dragon x100 Claim Ferocious Beast rewards 1 Equipment Hardener x5 2 Jewelry Polish x10 3 50 RP Ticket x1 4 Copper Pouch x6 5 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x3

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.

2️⃣ Diligent Adventurer

📆 Event Period

🔹 After the September 10 Update - September 24, 22:59 PM (PT)

📝 Event Details

🔹 The amount of daily mission rewards will increase during the event period.

▸ This event will unlock after completing the main quest “An Audience with Lord Bolton”.

Daily Points Default Daily Mission Rewards Event Daily Mission Rewards 5 Copper x4,000 Copper x8,000 10 Gemstone x5 Gemstone x10 15 Activity Support Box x2 Activity Support Box x4 20 Base Artifact Wax Box x2 Base Artifact Wax Box x4 25 Golden Dragon x15 Golden Dragon x30

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Daily missions rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.

3️⃣ The Warrior’s Path



📆 Event Period

🔹 September 17, 11:00 PM - September 24, 22:59 PM (PT)



📝 Event Details

🔹 Consume RP every day during the event period to claim your rewards based on the amount of RP consumed.

▸ This event will unlock after completing the main quest “An Audience with Lord Bolton”.

Consumed RP Rewards 25 Copper Pouch x1 50 Activity Support Box x4 75 Copper Pouch x2 100 Golden Dragon x50

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.

Make the most of these special events and keep forging your legacy across Westeros.