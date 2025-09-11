 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19937186 Edited 11 September 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Lords and Ladies.
This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.

New challenges and rewards await as the journey through Westeros continues! We’ve prepared a series of special events with missions and rewards to support your battles and adventures.


Read on for full event details.

1️⃣ March of Glory

 

📆 Event Period

🔹 After the September 10 Update - September 24, 10:59 PM (PT)

📝 Event Details

🔹 Complete missions during the event period to claim rewards listed below.

▸ This event will unlock after completing the main quest “An Audience with Lord Bolton”.

Mission

Count

Reward

Claim Bandit Camp rewards

2

Gemstone x40

4

Copper Pouch x5

6

Golden Dragon x100

8

Gold Ore x15

10

Ruin Runner x3

Claim Echoes of the Past rewards

2

Activity Support Box x5

4

Rare - Epic Tentacle Box x3

6

Copper Pouch x5

8

30 RP Ticket x1

10

Basic Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1

Claim Enemy Hideout rewards

1

Quality Artifact Wax Box x5

2

Golden Dragon x100

3

Rare - Epic Tentacle Box x4

Claim Altar of Memories rewards

1

Copper Pouch x4

2

Equipment Effect Locker x3

3

Altar of Memories Base Reward Count Recharge Ticket x1

4

Ruin Runner x3

5

Golden Dragon x100

Claim Ferocious Beast rewards

1

Equipment Hardener x5

2

Jewelry Polish x10

3

50 RP Ticket x1

4

Copper Pouch x6

5

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x3

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.

2️⃣ Diligent Adventurer 

📆 Event Period

🔹 After the September 10 Update - September 24, 22:59 PM (PT)

📝 Event Details

🔹 The amount of daily mission rewards will increase during the event period.

▸ This event will unlock after completing the main quest “An Audience with Lord Bolton”.

Daily Points

Default Daily Mission Rewards

Event Daily Mission Rewards

5

Copper x4,000

Copper x8,000

10

Gemstone x5

Gemstone x10

15

Activity Support Box x2

Activity Support Box x4

20

Base Artifact Wax Box x2

Base Artifact Wax Box x4

25

Golden Dragon x15

Golden Dragon x30

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Daily missions rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.

3️⃣ The Warrior’s Path

📆 Event Period

🔹 September 17, 11:00 PM - September 24, 22:59 PM (PT)

📝 Event Details

🔹 Consume RP every day during the event period to claim your rewards based on the amount of RP consumed. 

▸ This event will unlock after completing the main quest “An Audience with Lord Bolton”.

Consumed RP

Rewards

25

Copper Pouch x1

50

Activity Support Box x4

75

Copper Pouch x2

100

Golden Dragon x50

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.

Make the most of these special events and keep forging your legacy across Westeros.

