11 September 2025 Build 19937095 Edited 11 September 2025 – 08:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is CurlyMango.

As of September 11, LootMage has finally launched in Early Access on Steam!
Based on the feedback received during the demo period, the Early Access version now includes the tutorial along with three complete stages to play.

This build includes the following content:

  • Over 50 passive items

  • More than 10 Arc customization options

  • Synergy-based build-making

  • Procedurally generated dungeons and boss battles

Your play and feedback will greatly help shape future updates.
Thank you for your interest and support!

