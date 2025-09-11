Published by OKJOY, the highly acclaimed tower defense game developer GAGA—creator of Refactor—has released their brand-new title Orcdom today, September 11! Launch discount: 10% off, only $4.99!

Orcdom is a minimalist tower defense game where you can place towers anywhere. Plan your defenses carefully and cast spells at the right moment to hold back waves of beasts attacking from all directions!

At launch, Orcdom is bundled with other highly praised tower defense games: Border Pioneer, Cluckmech Oasis, Minimalist Tower Defense, and Refactor! Enjoy extra bundle discounts!

