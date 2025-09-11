English##########Content################[Character Customization]Art assets for Charadon are ready. You can now use his appearance for your main character or customized teammates. The way to create his walking spirit is something new. Let's see if people like that.[Queensmouth Church]Added a tomb stone in memory of Charlie Kirk who was shot dead by the a leftist thug yesterday.[Queensmouth Church]Removed a tomb stone of someone who turned pro-Hamas years ago. I condemn him to be forgotten.[GPA Stores]You can now exchange GPA coins for MAGA hats. (Those MAGA hats can have prefixes.)[Wiki]Updated the GPA coin page.简体中文##########Content################【角色自定义】查拉顿的美术资源就绪。你可以把他的外观用于你的主角或自定义角色。他的行走图是用一种新的方式制作的，我们来看看大家是否喜欢。【王后镇教堂】加入了一个纪念查理·科克的墓碑。他在昨天被左派暴徒枪杀了。【王后镇教堂】移除了一个几年前变成亲哈马斯人员的人的墓碑。他被处以被遗忘之刑。【GPA商店】你现在可以用GPA金币兑换MAGA帽。（这些MAGA帽可以带有词缀。）【维基】更新了GPA金币页面。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场