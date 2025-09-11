 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Destiny 2 Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19936908 Edited 11 September 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
General:
- New short cut-scene at start
- Improved combat aim
- Improved key hints for machine operation
- New car seat model
- Charging sound when charging a machine
- Update to mission flow
- Allowing players to sign up for the dev newsletter

Bugs Fixed:
- Interactive objects not resetting when changing from machine to player
- Fix for "Can't build over part" alert showing in error sometimes
- Fixed platform elements not showing on loaded games

Changed files in this update

Depot 3413861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link