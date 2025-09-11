General:
- New short cut-scene at start
- Improved combat aim
- Improved key hints for machine operation
- New car seat model
- Charging sound when charging a machine
- Update to mission flow
- Allowing players to sign up for the dev newsletter
Bugs Fixed:
- Interactive objects not resetting when changing from machine to player
- Fix for "Can't build over part" alert showing in error sometimes
- Fixed platform elements not showing on loaded games
Release Notes for 0.10b32 (September 9, 2025)
