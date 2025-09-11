General:

- New short cut-scene at start

- Improved combat aim

- Improved key hints for machine operation

- New car seat model

- Charging sound when charging a machine

- Update to mission flow

- Allowing players to sign up for the dev newsletter



Bugs Fixed:

- Interactive objects not resetting when changing from machine to player

- Fix for "Can't build over part" alert showing in error sometimes

- Fixed platform elements not showing on loaded games