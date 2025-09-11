- Sorry the last version had a bad issue with GP-Reset challenges. If you started a gp-reset challenge with that version, you might lose your clones. If you did, please send a your save and possibly backup to support@shugasu.com so I can fix that for you.
- -1 works now for research next ats.
- some other small fixes.
Changes for Version 4.46.1588 (2025-09-11)
