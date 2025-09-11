 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Destiny 2 Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19936902 Edited 11 September 2025 – 05:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Sorry the last version had a bad issue with GP-Reset challenges. If you started a gp-reset challenge with that version, you might lose your clones. If you did, please send a your save and possibly backup to support@shugasu.com so I can fix that for you.
- -1 works now for research next ats.
- some other small fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Idling to Rule the Gods Content Depot 466171
  • Loading history…
Linux Idling to Rule the Gods-Linux Depot 466172
  • Loading history…
macOS Idling to Rule the Gods-Mac Depot 466173
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link