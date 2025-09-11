Writing this post myself this time,

I added a way to use Steam's P2P Multiplayer in the lobby configuration in case the default setting doesn't work.



Also some tweaks:

- fixed an infinite Bastolic set interaction

- fixed pvp

- added visual popup for +1 diamonds when merging divines



The new system may cause some issues with the coop, so feel free to report any issues here in discord or add me on steam.



