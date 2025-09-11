 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19936816 Edited 11 September 2025 – 06:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Writing this post myself this time,
I added a way to use Steam's P2P Multiplayer in the lobby configuration in case the default setting doesn't work.

Also some tweaks:
- fixed an infinite Bastolic set interaction
- fixed pvp
- added visual popup for +1 diamonds when merging divines

The new system may cause some issues with the coop, so feel free to report any issues here in discord or add me on steam.

